General Officer Announcements

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:
Air Force Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Cotton for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as commander and president, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Cotton is currently serving as commander, 20th Air Force, Air Force Global Strike Command, and commander, Task Force 214, U.S. Strategic Command, Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as surgeon general of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia. Hogg is currently serving as deputy surgeon general and chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps, Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Falls Church, Virginia.
Air Force Maj. Gen. David D. Thompson for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as deputy chief of staff, Space Superiority, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia. Thompson is currently serving as deputy commander, Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.