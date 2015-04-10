Department of Defense
Flag Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-356-17
Oct. 17, 2017
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Russell E. Allen will be assigned as reserve deputy director, Warfare Systems Directorate, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, N9R, Washington, District of Columbia.  Allen is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Third Fleet, San Diego, California. 

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Darren J. Hanson will be assigned as deputy commander, U.S. Third Fleet, San Diego, California.  Hanson is currently serving as reserve deputy commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Little Creek, Virginia.

