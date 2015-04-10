Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke today with Egyptian Minister of Defense Gen. Sedki Sobhy. Secretary Mattis expressed condolences for the Egyptian soldiers who lost their lives in recent militant attacks in North Sinai and expressed his deep commitment to advancing the U.S.-Egyptian defense partnership, particularly in the shared fight against terrorism. The counterparts reviewed the success of exercise BRIGHT STAR, conducted in September 2017, in updating joint exercises to address twenty-first century threats. Secretary Mattis underlined the value the United States places in the bilateral relationship and Egypt's critical role in regional leadership. Secretary Mattis and Minister Sobhy emphasized the importance of strong United States-Egyptian cooperation for stability in the Middle East.