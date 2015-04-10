Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-359-17
Oct. 20, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. Kenneth P. Eckman, chief, Office of the Defense Representative, Office of the Defense Representative-Pakistan, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Embassy, Islamabad, Pakistan, to vice commander, First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), Air Combat Command, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

Brig. Gen. Trent H. Edwards, director, programming, Financial Management and Comptroller, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to director, budget operations and personnel, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

