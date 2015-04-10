Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
United States–Japan–Republic of Korea Defense Ministerial Meeting Joint Press Statement
Press Operations
Release No: NR-360-17 Oct. 23, 2017
Alpha
U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, and Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo convened the 9th Trilateral Defense Ministerial Meeting in Clark, Philippines on October 23 on the margins of the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministerial Meeting Plus. Their joint press statement is available
here
.
