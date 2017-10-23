Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary of Defense Mattis' Meeting with Republic of Korea Minister Song

Press Operations

Release No: NR-363-17
Oct. 23, 2017
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Oct 23, 2017
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo in Clark, Philippines on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meeting Plus to discuss regional and global security issues, including the threat posed by North Korea.  Secretary Mattis and Minister Song reaffirmed the U.S.-ROK alliance is the linchpin of peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.  They agreed to continue discussions in Seoul at the 49th U.S.-ROK Security Consultative Committee, scheduled for October 28, 2017. 

