IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Interim Director & Chief Executive Officer Named at Defense Commissary Agency

Release No: NR-364-17
Oct. 24, 2017
WASHINTON, Oct. 24, 2017 – The Department of Defense (DoD) announced today that Retired Rear Admiral Robert J. Bianchi will serve as the interim Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Defense Commissary Agency.

Bianchi is Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command and will continue to serve in that capacity while he is with DeCA.

Bianchi’s assignment to the commissary is expected to take effect in early November 2017.

The announcement was made this morning by Ms. Stephanie Barna, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (Manpower and Reserve Affairs), in recorded remarks delivered at the opening of the 70th Annual Convention of the American Logistics Association, in Norfolk, Va.

“I am pleased to announce we are bringing on board an interim Director and Chief Executive Officer who will bring contemporary resale expertise to DeCA – someone who is no stranger to this community,” Barna said. “This is not an assignment that Rob sought out.  Rather – as he has so many times in his career – when asked, he agreed to step up to the challenge.”

Barna said Bianchi brings a wealth of experience gained at the helm of the multi-billion dollar worldwide Navy Exchange operation. His career is marked by a fierce dedication to the needs of military members and their families, and an unwavering commitment to the mission needs of commanders at all levels.

"He has assured me that he will bring this same focus to bear on the challenges facing DeCA,” Barna said.  “Rob’s assignment provides the opportunity to explore and drive home best practices and synergies across the entire military resale ecosystem.  As he does, he will seek advice from, and leverage the expertise of, all of our exchange and commissary leaders.”

Barna added that Bianchi would be reaching out to customers and industry for feedback.  ”We cannot do this alone,” she said.

