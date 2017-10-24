Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Meeting with Vietnam Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich

Release No: NR-365-17
Oct. 24, 2017
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Vietnam Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines.
 
The two leaders exchanged views on regional security and emphasized the need for continued ASEAN cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.  They also reaffirmed their intention to deepen the bilateral defense relationship, particularly in the area of maritime security, and highlighted progress made since their August meeting in Washington.
 
Secretary Mattis underscored the United States' commitment to work with partners such as Vietnam to promote a peaceful and stable region.

