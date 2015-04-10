Department of Defense
Flag Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-367-17
Oct. 24, 2017
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Charles B. Cooper II will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, Okinawa, Japan.  Cooper is currently assigned as commander, Navy Region Korea; commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea; commander, Naval Component, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, Korea.

Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Cathal S. O'Connor will be assigned as chief of staff, J5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.  O'Connor is currently assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, San Diego, California.  

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Louis C. Tripoli will be assigned as command surgeon, U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii.  Tripoli is currently assigned as deputy commander, Navy Medicine East, Portsmouth, Virginia.  

