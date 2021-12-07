News   Defense News

Terror Threat to U.S. Has Decreased, DOD Official Says

Dec. 7, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The terrorist threat to the U.S. homeland has been significantly degraded over the last 20 years due to sustained pressure on those groups worldwide, Milancy D. Harris, the Defense Department's deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combating terrorism, said.

A woman speaks into a microphone.
Milancy Harris
Milancy Harris, deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combating terrorism, testifies at a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security hearing, Dec. 7, 2021.
Testifying today before a House subcommittee on national security, Harris said the United States still faces a number of terrorist groups committed to targeting U.S. interests and personnel abroad. "These groups seek to take advantage of instability and ungoverned spaces, and have a new and evolving set of tools readily available," she said.

Those tools include new technologies, agility in the information environment, and creativity in the circumvention of traditional financial systems, Harris said.

Terrorist groups also remain ideologically influential enough to motivate generations of new people to join them or conduct independent attacks on their behalf, she noted.

A Marine descends from a helicopter on a rope.
Fast Rope
A Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe fast-ropes out of a Spanish SH-60B Seahawk helicopter during exercise Lisa Azulnear Rota, Spain, Sept. 30, 2021.
Often, the most effective counterterrorism approach is a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities and working with partners and allies, Harris said. 

Collaborating with allies and partners on operations includes providing education and capacity-building programs to help them develop increased counterterrorism capabilities in critical regions. It also includes ensuring that security cooperation efforts are integrated with complementary U.S. government efforts, she said.

Speaking about Afghanistan, Harris said the department aims to ensure that nation will never again become a haven for terror groups.

Two soldiers carry guns as they walk through tall weeds and grass.
Lightning Forge
Green Berets with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct an area reconnaissance after infiltrating into enemy terrain during Exercise Lightning Forge, on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2021.
"As we process the lessons from our time in Afghanistan and set the conditions for a new counterterrorism mission, we will seek to leverage intelligence, diplomacy and military capabilities to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist organizations," she said. 

That approach will not be static, Harris said. The department will continue to adjust its capabilities and responses based on the terrorist threat in that region, she said.

The department will also rely on a whole-of-government approach to deepen security relationships in the region, she said.
DOD is also monitoring the evolving state of Afghanistan's government and continues its commitment to the Afghan people, she said.

A service member wearing a helmet and a T-shirt with the word "Navy" looks at something in the distance.
Ready to Respond
Sailors respond to an active shooter during an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 10, 2021.
"Our withdrawal from Afghanistan does not diminish the department's vigilance in our counterterrorism mission, and our full attention remains on protecting our homeland, citizens and interests from the continued threat that terrorism poses not only from Afghanistan, but around the world. We will never waver in that mission."

