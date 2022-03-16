News   Defense News

Russian Troops Bogged Down in Face of Stiff Ukraine Resistance, Says DOD Official

March 16, 2022 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Russian advances continue to be stalled near Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, and those forces have not made any significant advances toward the city, said a senior defense department official who briefed the media today. 

Troop works on a helicopter.
Troop works on a helicopter.
Post-Flight Checks
A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron finishes post-flight checks in Romania, March 14, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220314-F-PB738-1013

Russian forces to the east of Kyiv are about 30 kilometers away from the city center, the official said, which is not an appreciable advance over the last several days. 

Residential areas of Kyiv are being struck with increasing frequency, the official said.   

The Ukrainians are still in control of Brovary, a town to the east of Kyiv, the official said. 

Mariupol, in southeast Ukraine, remains isolated as Russians pound the city with deadly long-range fires, the official said, adding that the city is still being effectively defended. 

Troops fire their weapons.
Troops fire their weapons.
Live Fire
U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment zero their weapons at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220311-A-JC307-252

No forays by the Russians have yet been made on the major Black Sea port of Odesa in the south, the official said. However, there has been some shelling in nearby towns. 

"Chernihiv remains isolated, but we still assess that Ukrainians are working to keep a line of communication open. Mariupol is likewise isolated and still suffering heavy bombardment. Russian forces are still on the outskirts of Kharkiv, where, as before, they face stiff Ukrainian resistance," the official said. 

Also, there is no apparent movement toward Mykolaiv, the official said. 

The Russians have now fired more than 900 missiles. There are no new strikes into western Ukraine to report, the official said. 

Troops jump out of an airplane.
Troops jump out of an airplane.
Freefall Jump
Polish special forces operators execute a military free fall jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing over Poland, March 11, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman
VIRIN: 220311-F-OA820-0291

Also, the Russian convoy in the north which was headed toward Kyiv many days ago is still stuck and not moving, the official said. 

The U.S. has been feverishly supplying arms to Ukraine, the official said, noting that 14 allied nations are also supplying defensive weapons of the type that Ukraine forces need the most.

ukraine response russia