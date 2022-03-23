Stoltenberg Expects NATO Leaders to Strengthen Alliance Posture

News   Partnerships

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects leaders will approve plans to strengthen the alliance's posture in all domains of warfare and to continue their unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg previewed the summit meeting of NATO allies — which will include President Joe Biden — during a press conference in Brussels. He said this is a "pivotal moment" for security. 

During the alliance summit tomorrow, Stoltenberg said he expects further decisions to be made. "I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains, with major increases to our forces in the eastern part of the alliance on land, in the air, and at sea," he said. "The first step is the deployment of four new NATO battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia." 

These would join NATO battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. "This means that we will have eight multinational NATO battle groups all along the eastern flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea," he said. "We face a new reality for our security. So, we must reset our deterrence and defense for the longer-term." 

Biden will participate in the meetings at NATO headquarters and will journey on to Poland later in the week. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is accompanying the president. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the NATO meeting remotely from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which is under Russian attack. 

Stoltenberg condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine. "Allies stand united in support for the brave people of Ukraine and against the Kremlin's cruelty," the secretary general said. "Putin must end this war, allow aid and safe passage for civilians, and engage in real diplomacy." 

Putin's war has unified the NATO allies, and the nations have imposed crushing sanctions on Russia, the country's leaders, and others who enable the invasion of a sovereign nation.  

"NATO has acted with speed and unity to protect and defend all allies," Stoltenberg said. "There are now hundreds of thousands of allied troops at heightened readiness across the alliance — 100,000 U.S. troops in Europe and 40,000 forces under direct NATO command, mostly in the eastern part of the alliance." 

These forces are backed by the full force of the alliance in the air, at sea, in cyberspace and in space.  

The secretary general said the alliance leaders will reaffirm support for Ukraine. "Ukraine has the right to self-defense under the U.N. charter, and we are helping Ukrainians to uphold this fundamental right," he said. "Since 2014, allies have trained Ukraine's armed forces and significantly strengthened their capabilities. [The Ukrainians] are putting that training into practice now, on the front lines with great bravery." 

From the start of this crisis, Europe and North America have stood together, united in NATO. And we remain united, opposing Russia's aggression, supporting Ukraine and protecting all allies."
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General

NATO allies have worked feverishly to equip and train Ukrainian forces, he said. "In the last months, allies have stepped up military support providing anti-tank and air-defense systems, drones, fuel and ammunition, as well as financial aid and hosting millions of refugees," he said. "Tomorrow, I expect allies will agree to provide additional support including cybersecurity assistance." 

In an ominous note, Stoltenberg also said the allies will provide equipment "to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats." 

While aiding Ukraine is important, he said, ensuring the conflict doesn't escalate to a war between Russia and NATO is paramount. "This would cause even more death and even more destruction," he said. 

With the Russian invasion, the global security situation has shifted. "We face a fundamentally changed security environment where authoritarian powers are increasingly prepared to use force to get their way," Stoltenberg said. "So, I expect we will also address the role of China in this crisis. Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of independent nations to choose their own path. China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and disinformation. And allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion." 

Stoltenberg said he expects leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war. 

The Russian invasion has given NATO allies a new sense of urgency "because we cannot take peace for granted," Stoltenberg said. "From the start of this crisis, Europe and North America have stood together, united in NATO. And we remain united, opposing Russia's aggression, supporting Ukraine and protecting all allies." 

