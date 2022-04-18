News   Defense News

U.S., Philippines Look at Ways to Strengthen Alliance

April 18, 2022 | BY JIM GARAMONE , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana met today at the Pentagon to strengthen the deep alliance between the two countries. 

An airman lands at an airport.
An airman lands at an airport.
Parachute Ops
A U.S. special operations airman participates in parachute operations during the Balikatan 22 training exercise at Subic Bay International Airport, Subic Bay, Philippines, April 4, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220404-M-XF490-1136

This was their third meeting. Austin met Lorenzana and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2021, and the leaders decided to sign the U.S. Visiting Forces Agreement, which has allowed continuing exercises contacts between the two militaries. 

"I know that our teams have been meeting frequently … over the past year, and they've done a great deal to advance some of the forward-looking alliance initiatives that you and I have discussed," Austin told Lorenzana. "All of this is a testament to the strength of our alliance and our friendship, and it's also a tribute to your leadership."  

Austin pointed to the size of the joint U.S.-Philippine Exercise Balikatan — the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — as an example of the vitality of the alliance between the nations. "Despite the pandemic, this was one of the largest of these exercises ever, including exercising a new range of capabilities," Austin said. "And that just underscores our shared commitment to this alliance, and that commitment is ironclad." 

Marines jump from a helicopter onto a beach.
Marines jump from a helicopter onto a beach.
Landing Labor
Philippine Marines conduct a bilateral amphibious landing during Balikatan 22 in Claveria, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Philippines and U.S. militaries. It’s designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over shared experiences.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220331-M-MF519-1004

Austin and Lorenzana discussed strengthening mutual defense treaty commitments, enhancing maritime cooperation, and improving interoperability in information sharing. "All these efforts underscore our promise to ensure that our alliance stands ready to tackle future challenges," Austin said.  

Austin said Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine points to the need for countries to stand together to defend the international, rules-based architecture that has served the world well since the end of World War II. 

Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III Meeting With Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana
Austin Defense Secretary ukraine response Indo-Pacific Indo pacific