DOD Announces Winners of Environmental Award on Earth Day

April 22, 2022

Today, on Earth Day, the Defense Department announced the nine winners of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards. 

"[The awards] recognize installation teams and individuals for their accomplishments and innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies, which support critical mission readiness here at the department," said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby during a briefing at the Pentagon. 

Nominees for the 2022 award, he said, were involved in efforts to conserve the nation's natural and cultural resources, protect human health, prevent or eliminate pollution at the source, and clean up hazardous substances, pollutants, contaminants and munitions at DOD sites. 

Kirby also said the department's environmental efforts are focused on incorporating environmental requirements into weapons system acquisition. 

F-16 Flight
An F-16 aircraft flies over Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 30, 2022. Shaw Air Force Base, was the recipient of a 2022 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for work related to the monitoring of water from drinking water wells.
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Herzog
VIRIN: 220330-F-ZB805-0006M
Sunlit Sail
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance is pier side at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach to conduct ordnance operations. Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and Detachment Fallbrook and Norco, Calif., were recipients of a 2022 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for work related to the diversion of construction and demolition waste from the waste stream.
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eli Medellin
VIRIN: 120110-N-YM863-002M
Seaside Excavation
A participant in an excavation project holds up a baby sea turtle at Fort Hase Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2021. The natural wildlife and landscape is a precious resource to Hawaiians and the base, which plays an important stewardship role in protecting such resources.
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman
VIRIN: 210811-M-VH951-0162

"We want to continue to leverage technology to develop innovative solutions to existing and emerging human health and environmental challenges," Kirby said. 

A total of 26 nominees were evaluated for the awards by a panel of 53 judges from federal and state agencies, academia and the private sector. 

The winners of the nine awards are: 

  1. Natural Resources Conservation, Small Installation: Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
     
  2. Natural Resources Conservation, Individual/Team: Naval Air Station Pensacola Natural Resources Team, Florida.
     
  3. Environmental Quality, Non-Industrial Installation: Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.  
     
  4. Environmental Quality, Individual/Team: Air Force Radioactive and Recycling Disposal Team, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
     
  5. Sustainability, Industrial Installation: Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and Detachment Fallbrook and Norco, California.
     
  6. Environmental Restoration, Installation: Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. 
     
  7. Environmental Restoration, Individual/Team: Glenbrook Road Remedial Action Team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, Maryland.
     
  8. Cultural Resources Management, Large Installation: Texas Army National Guard. 
     
  9. Environmental Excellence in Weapon Systems Acquisition, Individual/Team: C-130 Program Office and Support Team, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

The Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards have honored service members and civilians across DOD for environmental efforts since 1962. 

