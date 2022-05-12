News   Defense News

Ethical Behavior More Than Just Yearly Online Training 

May 12, 2022 | BY C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Service members and civilians throughout the Defense Department complete an array of training sessions annually related to topics such as insider threats, anti-terrorism awareness and cyber security. All are important to the well-being of the department. But compliance with ethics standards — another topic with an annual training requirement — is important enough that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has drawn special attention to it this year.  

Soldiers stand around a mortar.
Soldiers stand around a mortar.
Training Time
Army paratroopers conduct training with an M120 120 mm mortar system at Dandolo range in Pordenone, Italy, April 12, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Paolo Bovo, Army
VIRIN: 220412-A-JM436-0173

"Our mission is to defend the United States, and we do it seven days a week, 24 hours a day," Austin said in a recently released video which supports the department's ongoing efforts to ensure every employee is aware of and understands ethical standards.  

03:20
Play

"It's a big job, one that requires skill and focus," he said. "It also demands the highest standards of conduct. I know that you and your teammates take this responsibility seriously. I know that you serve with honor and integrity ... and that each day you strive to do the right thing. But I also know how important it is to occasionally refresh our understanding of that code of conduct ... of our ethics ... of our values."  

Annual ethics training for service members, as well as civilians within the Defense Department and the military services, focuses on topics like avoiding financial conflicts of interest while conducting official duties; conducting fair and impartial relations with, and support to, non-federal entities; and rejecting any sense of personal entitlement while employed by the federal government.  

Two men inspect the underside of an aircraft. One has a flashlight.
Two men inspect the underside of an aircraft. One has a flashlight.
Cavity Check
Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jestin Lewis, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Brian Liesse, conduct a cavity check on an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Feb. 25, 2022, in the Philippine Sea.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Seaman Julia Brockman
VIRIN: 220225-N-JC401-1001

 Sometimes, even the appearance of unethical actions —  even if they wouldn't break a rule — can damage the trust the public has in the U.S military. And that's something Austin said service members and civilians must also be aware of.  

"We should avoid even the appearance of unethical behavior," Austin said. "We're all role models for the department. And the way our actions appear often affects our reputation, as individuals and as an institution. A lot of times, when faced with an ethical dilemma, we ask ourselves, 'can I do this?' I would like you to also ask yourself ... 'should I do this?' Something may be perfectly permissible by the rules, but it still might set the wrong example. It still might be the wrong thing to do at the wrong time."  

Service members and civilians across the Defense Department may be asked again this year to complete annual government ethics training. That training is developed to ensure employees know what is right, so they are always able to maintain and strengthen the trust the American people have in the U.S. military.  

A man in blue protective gear is crouching in a tight area surrounded by yellow metal struts.
A man in blue protective gear is crouching in a tight area surrounded by yellow metal struts.
Aircraft Action
James Durham, 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, changes out O-rings and bonding wire inside a C-130 aircraft wing at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., June 2, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Joseph Mather, Air Force
VIRIN: 210602-F-ED303-0025

"Ethics is a part of everything we do in the department," Scott Thompson, director of the standards of conduct office within the Defense Department's Office of General Counsel, said. "An important part of our ethics program is annual training. Ethics attorneys work with leaders to create realistic and challenging scenarios. This scenario-based training helps ensure employees are ready to make the right decision when confronted with an ethical dilemma." 

Spotlight: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Spotlight: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Secretary-of-Defense-Lloyd-J-Austin-III/

Austin Defense Secretary ethics Training