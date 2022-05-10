News   Defense News

DOD Personnel, Families Can Now Renew Passports Online

May 10, 2022 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Active-duty, reserve and retired service members; and Defense Department civilians, contractors and their families can now renew their U.S. passports online, according to the State Department.

Passport Books
The blue passport book, alternately referred to as the regular or tourist passport, is the most commonly issued U.S. passport. Brown, official passports are issued to other officials or employees of the U.S. government proceeding abroad in the discharge of official duties and to military personnel when required by the country of destination.
The online portal enables customers to renew their passports 24/7 without having to go to a post office to mail their application and supporting documents, an official said. 

The requirements include: 

  • Applicants must be 16 years of age or older.  
  • The most recent passport is valid or must have been valid for 10 years. It's OK if the passport is expired.  
  • The passport was issued over nine years ago (2013 or earlier) from the renewal date but no earlier than 15 years ago (2007). 
  • No changes were made with respect to name, gender or other personal information, such as date or place of birth. 
  • No travel internationally can be made within five weeks of the date the application is submitted. The State Department will offer routine (8-11 weeks) and expedited processing times (5-7 weeks). 
  • Online applications may be for a passport book only; passport cards may not be requested online. 
  • Applications must be for regular (tourist) passports only. Special issuance diplomatic or official passports may not be renewed online. 
  • Applicants must live in the U.S. in either a state or territory. An applicant cannot be stationed at an overseas post in a foreign country or have an APO or FPO address.
    Passport Fair
    Customers wait in line during a Passport Fair at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Post Office, Mar. 10, 2019. Applicants were able to purchase new or renewed passports in an expedited event with support from the United States Postal Service and Hawaii State Department. The Defense Department announced the launch of an online portal that will allow DOD personnel and families to renew passports without visiting a post office, May 10, 2022.
  • Applicants must have their current passport in their possession. It cannot be damaged, mutilated, or previously reported as lost or stolen. 
  • Applicants must agree  that their most recent passport will be immediately invalidated and cannot be used for international travel. 
  • An applicant must have access to a credit/debit card or a bank account with automated clearing house payment capabilities to pay for passport renewal fees. 
  • Applicants must upload a digital photo in the .JPEG file format. 

Applicants who don't meet all requirements may still be eligible to renew by mail or in-person, the official said. 

The first step for those interested must preregister on the State Department's form. The State Department will send a confirmation email with more instructions within 1-2 days after preregistration. 

Passport Book
Fee passport books are blue and alternately referred to as "regular" or "tourist" passports. These books are normally valid for 10 years, when issued to persons 16 and older, or five years, when issued to those under 16. Validity may be limited, however, if the applicant cannot provide sufficient documentation, has a history of lost/stolen passports, or is indebted to the U.S. government.
Preregistration does not obligate those interested to renew online. Registrants will receive email updates and a customized link based on a registrant's individual email address to access the online portal.  

Interested parties will have the flexibility to renew online through June 30, 2022, the official said. 

For any additional information, contact the State Department at pptmandi@state.gov. 

