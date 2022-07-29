An official website of the United States Government
Austin, Lee Discuss State of U.S.-South Korea Alliance

July 29, 2022 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized the history that South Korea and the United States share as he welcomed South Korean National Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to the Pentagon for talks, today.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks along a Pentagon hallway with South Korea's Defense Minister and others.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks along a Pentagon hallway with South Korea's Defense Minister and others.
Pentagon Talks
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup for talks at the Pentagon, July 29, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 220729-D-BN624-0165

The South Korean leader visited after participating in the dedication of the Korean War Veterans Memorial's Wall of Remembrance yesterday. The wall contains both the names of Americans killed during the Korean War as well as the thousands of South Korean soldiers who served as augmentees for U.S. Army units during the conflict.

Statues of Korean War troops peer from behind the wreaths.
Statues of Korean War troops peer from behind the wreaths.
Memorial Statues
Statues of Korean War troops peer from behind the wreaths laid during the dedication of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220727-M-JD243-389
Names of Marines are shown on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance.
Names of Marines are shown on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance.
Wall of Remembrance
The names of U.S. Marines killed in the Korean War were among the more than 43,000 names added during the dedication of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220727-M-JD243-390
A Marine marches by the statues of Korean War soldiers at the memorial.
A Marine marches by the statues of Korean War soldiers at the memorial.
Marine March
A Marine Corps trumpeter participates in a wreath laying ceremony during the dedication of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220727-M-JD243-415

The wall honors those "who fought shoulder-to-shoulder together and made the ultimate sacrifice to forge a better future for both our countries," Austin said. "We hope to honor their service and sacrifice today by further strengthening our alliance."

Austin stressed that the U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea is "ironclad." North Korea remains the greatest threat to peace and stability on the peninsula, but the alliance between the United States and South Korea continues to grow. South Korea is a positive, democratic ally that is a force for peace and the international order that has fostered that peace.

North Korea has engaged in the most active period of missile tests in its history, Austin said. "Our alliance remains resolute and ready in the face of these dangerous and destabilizing actions," he said.

Three U.S. flags with two South Korean flags between them stand in a row against a wall.
Three U.S. flags with two South Korean flags between them stand in a row against a wall.
Flag Display
U.S. and South Korean flags stand in a display.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Seoul
VIRIN: 211201-D-D0439-101Y

He also restated President Joe Biden's assurance that the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea that includes nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.

Lee noted that in his first visit to the Pentagon, he was a young officer taking notes in the back of the room and that he feels tremendous responsibility being back in the Pentagon Nunn-Lugar Room as national defense minister. "I hope today's meeting is an opportunity for us to discuss about our deterrence options of North Korean nuclear tests, and also how to respond to a North Korean threats bilaterally between the United States and the Republic of Korea," Lee said.

Related Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks Welcoming the Republic of Korea's Minister of National Defense, Lee Jong-Sup, to the Pentagon
Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup
