'We'll Stay as Long as We're Needed,' Guard Chief Says in Kentucky

National Guard soldiers and airmen are working around the clock to support response efforts to catastrophic flooding that has claimed at least 28 lives and displaced hundreds of residents in eastern Kentucky.
About 200 National Guard members have supported search and rescue, transportation and water and food distribution missions, with more on standby and additional units mustering to provide follow-on support.
"We'll stay as long as we're needed," Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said during a July 31 visit to the state.