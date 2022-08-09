An official website of the United States Government
Federal Hiring Summit Offers Career Resources for Transitioning Service Members, Spouses 

Aug. 9, 2022 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Commander Navy Installation Command Headquarters, Fleet and Family Support Center is hosting a federal hiring summit Aug. 15-18.

Although the summit is hosted by the Navy, all military personnel and their spouses can attend this virtual event. Those who are preparing for their end of service or actively transitioning out of the military are especially encouraged to attend.

A woman smiles as she socializes with a group of people.
A woman smiles as she socializes with a group of people.
Spouses Event
Military members and their spouses attend an event during the Military Spouse of the Year Awards at Marine Barracks in Washington, May 10, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 120510-G-ZX620-066

On Aug. 15, hiring officials from federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Department of Housing and Urban Development; Federal Highway Administration; Social Security Administration; Department of Agriculture; and the Navy Exchange, will present their hiring initiatives.

The schedule for Aug. 16-18 includes the following: 

  • Hiring officials will be available to answer questions.
  • The Military Spouse Employment Partnership will hold an educational session on their new Federal Hiring Concierge Program.
  • A presentation of information on how to use LinkedIn for job searches will be given, and a panel of federal hiring officials will explain how to master panel interviews. 

A group of people meet and converse in a classroom.
A group of people meet and converse in a classroom.
Military Spouses
Sharene Brown, spouse of Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr., commander of Pacific Air Forces, and a group of military personnel and their spouses meet with teachers at Kadena Middle School at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2018. The spouses group visited Kadena Middle School, Mental Health, and the Airman and Family Readiness Center to discuss the best practices and challenges of living overseas.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 181022-F-QQ371-014C

Those interested in attending the summit must visit www.mynavyfamily.com and establish a user account. Once an account has been set up, users can find a more detailed schedule where they can register for individual panels.

"Ensuring military spouses are part of our support solutions not only ensures the financial stability of the military family, but also taps into the collective knowledge and experience that our spouses bring to the table," said Eddy Mentzer, program manager for Spouse Education and Career Opportunities, Military Community and Family Policy. 

A group of people sit at a conference table, and a presentation with a slide that reads “Strength for Spouses 101” is displayed on a screen.
A group of people sit at a conference table, and a presentation with a slide that reads “Strength for Spouses 101” is displayed on a screen.
Spouse Briefing
Spouses of airmen attend deployment briefings at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Aug. 6, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 120806-F-EX201-027

"This is a great example of how more employers, including the Defense Department and other federal agencies, are opening the aperture to actively recruit military spouses into their workforce," Mentzer added.

