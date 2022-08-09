Deputy Defense Secretary Announces New Defense Business Board Members

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks is hosting the Defense Business Board's fourth quarter meeting for fiscal year 2022 at the Pentagon today and tomorrow.
The Defense Business Board advises the defense secretary on Defense Department management and governance. The board provides the secretary and deputy secretary with outside private sector perspectives and lessons learned on business management, culture, principles and practices not otherwise available to the secretary from within DOD.
Meetings of the DBB typically have open, public sessions and closed sessions, with numerous senior-level DOD guest speakers and opportunities for department leaders to discuss recommendations and studies the board has provided.
During this meeting, the deputy secretary will announce the appointment of 10 members to the board. These new members will support one of three advisory subcommittees — Business Transformation, Business Operations, or Talent Management, Culture and Diversity.
These new board members bring with them a variety of experience and expertise in the private sector and academia, a defense official said. They are expected to provide independent strategic-level counsel on enterprisewide business management approaches and best practices for business operations and achieving national defense goals, the official added.
Craig Albright, chief financial officer for Americas operations at Xerox
Alexander Alonso, chief knowledge officer at the Society for Human Resource Management
Suzanne Leopoldi-Nichols, president of global business services at UPS
Anand Bahl, chief information officer at Micron Technology
Greg Bowman, chief information officer and vice president of corporate development at Siemens Government Technologies
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Bernie Skoch, executive lead for strategic events at the Air Force Association
Matthew Daniel, principal at Guild Education
Stan Soloway, president and chief executive officer of Celero Strategies, LLC
Marachel Knight, senior vice president for technology at AT&T
Pat Zarodkiewicz, president of PatZconsulting, LLC