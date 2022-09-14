An official website of the United States Government
News

U.S. Delivers Aid to Pakistan

Sept. 14, 2022 , DOD News

U.S. service members are providing critical support to humanitarian efforts in Pakistan in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding that has displaced millions of people and resulted in more than 1,400 deaths.

Service members push a pallet of boxes onto an aircraft.
Service members push a pallet of boxes onto an aircraft.
Critical Cargo
U.S. military personnel assigned to U.S. Central Command load critical supplies at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support a U.S. Agency for International Development-led humanitarian mission in Pakistan, Sept. 11, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isaac D. Garden
VIRIN: 220911-F-AQ171-1124R
A service member stands atop a pallet contain boxes as others work to unpack other pallets outside.
A service member stands atop a pallet contain boxes as others work to unpack other pallets outside.
Pakistan Unpacking
U.S. military personnel assigned to U.S. Central Command unpack critical supplies at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sept. 10, 2022 in support of a U.S. Agency for International Development-led humanitarian mission.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Plew
VIRIN: 220910-F-QP712-1217

U.S. Central Command flights had delivered more than 400 metric tons of relief supplies as of Sept. 12 from the U.S. Agency for International Development's warehouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to meet the immediate needs of people affected by the floods.

Centcom Airlift Support
A person looks over pallets packed inside a cargo plane.
A person looks over pallets packed inside a cargo plane.
Supplies for Delivery
Critical supplies sit aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support a U.S. Agency for International Development-led humanitarian mission in Pakistan, Sept. 11, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isaac D. Garden
VIRIN: 220911-F-AQ171-1105R
41,220  Kitchen sets
1,500  Rolls of plastic sheeting
35,000 Plastic tarps
8,700  Shelter-fixing kits

The supplies Centcom delivers are expected to help more than 300,000 people with shelter and household needs. 

An airman pushes a pallet of boxes on an aircraft.
Service members direct a vehicle backing into an open aircraft.
Three service members push a pallet of boxes.
A man driving a forklift moves pallets of supplies and unloads them from a large plane while a soldier on board gives directions.
A service member signals toward a cargo pallet.

