U.S. Delivers Aid to Pakistan

U.S. service members are providing critical support to humanitarian efforts in Pakistan in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding that has displaced millions of people and resulted in more than 1,400 deaths.
U.S. Central Command flights had delivered more than 400 metric tons of relief supplies as of Sept. 12 from the U.S. Agency for International Development's warehouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to meet the immediate needs of people affected by the floods.
41,220 Kitchen sets
1,500 Rolls of plastic sheeting
35,000 Plastic tarps
8,700 Shelter-fixing kits
The supplies Centcom delivers are expected to help more than 300,000 people with shelter and household needs.
