An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

News

Aid Earmarked for Ukraine Includes Cold Weather Gear

Sept. 18, 2022 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

President Joe Biden approved another $600 million transfer of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine Thursday night.
 

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the security assistance brings the total given to Ukraine to $15.1 billion since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. 

A uniformed service member briefs members of the press.
A uniformed service member briefs members of the press.
Pentagon Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder holds a news conference at the Pentagon, Sept. 16, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220916-D-XI929-2002A

This tranche of military systems, equipment and gear includes cold weather gear for Ukrainian service members, Ryder said. 

The Ukrainian military has scored a notable military success near Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, with thousands of Russian soldiers driven across the border back into Russia. Ukrainian officials said they've taken many Russian prisoners and are continuing to drive Russian soldiers from their country. 

Airmen push on a pallet.
Airmen push on a pallet.
Ukraine Bound
Air Force airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron load pallets of ammunition that will be transferred to a C-130 Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022. The ammunition is being delivered to Ukrainian forces.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220807-F-MA528-1068A

The latest tranche of gear includes mobility artillery rocket system ammunition; precision-guided, 155-mm rounds; 105-mm, artillery rounds; systems to counter unmanned aerial, mine-clearing equipment; and night vision devices.  

Ryder said this transfer still allows the U.S. military to do what needs to be done. He noted that the United States, while the largest donor to Ukraine, is not the only donor. The United Kingdom has transferred more than $2.3 billion to Ukraine. Other nations — many members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — have also donated equipment, training or money, he said. 

A Ukrainian soldier poses in the hatch of a military vehicle.
A Ukrainian soldier poses in the hatch of a military vehicle.
Ukraine Trainee
A Ukrainian artilleryman poses for a photo while training on the M109 self-propelled howitzer at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2022. Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway trained armed forces of Ukraine artillerymen on the howitzers as part of security assistance packages from their respective countries.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Sgt. Spencer Rhodes
VIRIN: 220511-Z-EG775-030

Ryder said U.S. military leaders will continue to keep an eye on the situation and ensure that U.S. stocks are replenished. "The bottom line is that U.S. military readiness is not in jeopardy or close to being in jeopardy," he said. "We're confident that we can continue to support Ukraine in their fight going ahead." 

Addressing Ukraine's supply needs will be front and center as U.S. officials — in coordination with NATO — will host a special session under the auspices of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group with senior national armaments directors on Sept. 28, in Brussels. William LaPlante, DOD’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, will represent the United States at the meeting.  

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

Related Video: Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing
Related Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
ukraine response NATO