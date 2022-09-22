An official website of the United States Government
News

'Hurricane Hunters' Fly Fiona Mission

Sept. 22, 2022 , DOD News

Airmen assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands as they collect data on Hurricane Fiona while it remains a threat to land. 

Front profile view of aircraft on a dark flightline, with cockpit illuminated.
An airman sits at a control panel on an aircraft.
Airman stands on dark flightline near illuminated aircraft.
An airman seated by an aircraft control panel wears an oxygen mask

The squadron, known as the "Hurricane Hunters," is only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis. Its missions provide atmospheric data that forecasters use to create more accurate models.

The Hurricane Hunters began flying Fiona on Sept. 15, when it was a tropical storm. 

Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sept. 18, knocking out power to the island and causing widespread devastation. The governor of Puerto Rico activated more than 450 members of the Puerto Rico National Guard to assist with response efforts. 

Guardsmen help a civilian in a military vehicle operating in floodwater.
Guardsmen help a civilian in a military vehicle operating in floodwater.
Hurricane Rescue Ops
Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion help rescue families trapped by floods during the passing of Hurricane Fiona. The Guard prepositioned personnel and heavy equipment in nine locations before the storm.
A service member leans out of a vehicle to help a civilian caught up in floodwaters.
A service member leans out of a vehicle to help a civilian caught up in floodwaters.
Ponce Rescue
Puerto Rico National Guardsmen rescue a man who was caught in a flash flood caused by Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The hurricane knocked out power to the entire island.
Service member approaches person in knee-deep water on street as military vehicle sits nearby in dark.
Service member approaches person in knee-deep water on street as military vehicle sits nearby in dark.
Island Assist
Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion help rescue families trapped by the floods during the passing of Hurricane Fiona.
