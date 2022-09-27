An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

News

Florida Prepares for Ian as Alaska Recovers From Merbok

Sept. 27, 2022 , DOD News

As Alaska National Guardsmen continue to help communities in western Alaska impacted by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, service members in Florida are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. 

Two airmen handle a chainsaw while standing in a room.
Two airmen handle a chainsaw while standing in a room.
Chainsaw Instruction
Air Force Tech Sgts. Chris Linton, left, and James Bishop provide instruction on the use of a chainsaw at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022, ahead of Hurricane Ian response. Nearly 40 airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Engineers will mobilize to hurricane-affected areas to remove roadway debris as part of disaster response efforts.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220926-Z-XV261-1012
Three ships travel in formation in blue water.
Three ships travel in formation in blue water.
Cutter Transit
The Coast Guard cutters Joshua Appleby, Shrike and Richard Snyder transit from St. Petersburg, Fla., to Mobile, Ala., Sept. 25, 2022, to avoid the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220925-G-G0108-1005R
Airmen move a helicopter inside an open aircraft.
Airmen move a helicopter inside an open aircraft.
Pave Hawk Placement
Airmen place an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter inside a C-17 Globemaster aircraft before departure from Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220911-F-PB262-1335R

Some 5,000 Florida guardsmen are being activated to state active duty and pre-positioned at armories across the state for Ian response operations, according to Florida officials.

In Alaska, National Guardsmen are supporting Operation Merbok Response as part of a joint task force that also includes members of the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of coastline in the state.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
Service members unload gear from a pickup truck parked outside a blue building.
National Guardsmen lift wood debris at an outdoor site.
A service member on a ladder unfurls a tarp onto a roof where another member stands.
Service members transport large rocks on a cart and in a pickup truck on a gravel road.
Two service members point at a wood structure while talking outside, with other people gathered behind them.
Troops hold trash bags while walking along and around a damaged boardwalk.
A service member talks to a group of civilians outside a building.
A child hands a rock to a service member standing in the back of a pickup truck.

{{ slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

Spotlight: Hurricane Preparedness Spotlight: Hurricane Preparedness: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Hurricane-Preparedness/
Interactive Experience: Prepare Interactive Experience: Prepare: https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/Prepare/

humanitarian hurricane typhoon Typhoon Merbok national guard hurricane ian