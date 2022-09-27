Florida Prepares for Ian as Alaska Recovers From Merbok

As Alaska National Guardsmen continue to help communities in western Alaska impacted by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, service members in Florida are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
Some 5,000 Florida guardsmen are being activated to state active duty and pre-positioned at armories across the state for Ian response operations, according to Florida officials.
In Alaska, National Guardsmen are supporting Operation Merbok Response as part of a joint task force that also includes members of the Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of coastline in the state.
