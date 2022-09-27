General Says Air Force Modernization Is Priority

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. spoke today at the State of Defense conference on DefenseOne.com.
Regarding hypersonic threats from adversaries, Brown said, "We want to make sure we have not only that capability, but the capacity. There's a balance between having a hypersonic capability, but it's all the other munitions that we would also have [that] ensure our portfolio because what I want to make sure that we have is a full complement of capability to go against the threats that we know about today."
As for recent Chinese activity in the Taiwan Strait, Brown said the U.S. will continue operating in international waters.
Speaking about nuclear threats Brown said: "We want to make sure we have a safe, secure, reliable nuclear deterrent."
Brown also mentioned modernization of the B-52 bombers to the newer B-21s and the Minuteman 3 missiles.
"We are on a path to modernize the Air Force not only across the conventional air force, but also nuclear force, as well," he said.