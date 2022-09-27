An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

News

Austin Welcomes Marshall Islands President to Pentagon

Sept. 27, 2022 | BY Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today met with Marshall Islands President David Kabua, who is in Washington to participate in the first U.S.-Pacific Island Nation Summit with President Joe Biden later this week.

Two men stand in a doorway overlooking an honor guard. The plaque next to the door indicates that they are at the Department of Defense.
Two men stand in a doorway overlooking an honor guard. The plaque next to the door indicates that they are at the Department of Defense.
Pentagon Meeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of Marshall Islands President David Kabua pose for a photo during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD
VIRIN: 220927-D-PM193-3002

"The partnership between the United States and the Republic of the Marshall Islands is strong, and we have long shared the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Austin said at the beginning of the meeting. "The United States is a proud Pacific nation, with states, a long coastline and territories in the Pacific." 

The island nations of the Pacific are neighbors, allies and friends of the U.S., he said. "Our countries are bound by a shared history, shared values and profound links between our people," the secretary said. "We are more than just two Pacific nations — we are family. I'd also like to recognize so many citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their proud record of service in the U.S. armed forces." 

Per capita, more Marshallese serve in the U.S. military than residents of many states, Babua said. 

The Marshall Islands also host U.S. forces, like the U.S. Army Garrison at Kwajalein Atoll, which includes the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site.

Men sit at a long desk and look at computers in operations room.
Men sit at a long desk and look at computers in operations room.
Mission Command Center
Personnel operate in the Kwajalein Mission Command Center at the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands, July 31, 2018.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Carrie David Campbell, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
VIRIN: 180731-A-KW619-916

The island nation faces serious challenges. China, with its efforts to subvert the rules-based system, is the main challenge, which is compounded by the effects of COVID-19 and the increasing dangers posed by climate change, the secretary said. 

"The United States remains your steadfast partner — committed to you now and into the future," Austin said. "The Department of Defense is deeply committed to our defense responsibilities to the Marshall Islands as part of the Compact of Free Association, and we look forward to successfully negotiating the economic assistance provisions of that contract that will further strengthen our partnership and help us work together toward a free, open and secure region."

Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Focus-on-Indo-Pacific/

Related News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting With Republic of the Marshall Islands President Kabua
Austin Defense Secretary Marshall Islands climate change Indo-Pacific partnerships