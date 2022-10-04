Survey Asks Service Members About Discrimination, Extremism Experiences

Service members: if you’ve been wanting to make your voice heard on issues related to race and discrimination in the military, now’s your chance to do so.
On Sept. 26, the Department of Defense released the 2022 Workplace and Equal Opportunity Survey for a random selection of active-duty, reserve and National Guard members to take. For the first time, too, the survey will measure the estimated prevalence of exposure to extremist activity in the military.
Diversity, equity and inclusion are important to the DOD, which is committed to promoting dignity and respect within the workplace. This survey lets the department and Congress know how the military is living up to those ideals.
Survey participants have the chance to detail their experiences and perceptions about unit climate and cohesion, as well as diversity and inclusion. They can also give their thoughts on the effectiveness of policies to improve racial and ethnic relations, as well as the complaints process.
Service members who were invited to take the survey should have received an email invitation from dodhra.WEO-survey@mail.mil and a note in the mail with instructions. However, if you’re not sure you received either and would like to check your eligibility, visit the survey page at https://dodsurveys.mil and click on “Don’t have a ticket number?” to look up yours.
FYI -- If you are using the ticket number lookup, you’ll be redirected from the .mil website to a .com website. Survey officials say that is a safeguarded site; however, if you still have questions about its legitimacy, you can call 571-372-1034 or email the address above. You can also get answers to some frequently asked questions about the survey on the DOD’s Office of People Analytics website.
Since the survey is considered official business, you can take it during work hours on your personal or government devices, including smartphones and tablets. A common access card is NOT required for this, and all results are confidential, meaning your leadership won’t know what feedback you specifically provided.
The last day to fill out the survey is Dec. 29.
The OPA has been conducting the Congressionally mandated survey since 2005. It allows the department to monitor the progress of its programs and policies and to make progress towards the goal of creating a healthy workplace for all members of the military.
Previously, the surveys were split into two — one for active-duty components and one for reservists. They have since been compiled into one survey that will be fielded every two years instead of every four years.