An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

DOD Official Discusses Broad Range of Military Family Issues and Resources

Oct. 10, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

As a military spouse, finding the right balance in life is difficult with so many priorities to juggle, said C. Eddy Mentzer. 

Mentzer, associate director, Military Community Support Programs, Military Community and Family Policy, spoke on an AUSA Military Family Forum today. 

A seated person speaks while holding a microphone in one hand.
A seated person speaks while holding a microphone in one hand.
Forum Speaker
C. Eddy Mentzer, associate director, Military Community Support Programs, Military Community and Family Policy, speaks on an AUSA Military Family Forum panel, Oct. 10, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 221010-D-UB488-003R
People speak on stage.
People speak on stage.
Family Forum
C. Eddy Mentzer, associate director, Military Community Support Programs, Military Community and Family Policy, speaks on an AUSA Military Family Forum panel, Oct. 10, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 221010-D-UB488-004R

Even if balance proves elusive, it’s important to take advantage of the variety of military and civilian resources that are out there, he said. 

"As a military spouse, my most trusted network is other military spouses," he said. "They're going to tell me what works and what doesn't work." 

Two people in civilian clothes smile while sitting inside a parked helicopter.
Two people in civilian clothes smile while sitting inside a parked helicopter.
Spouse Smiles
Family members of soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade take part in flights at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 25, 2022, during an event for military spouses.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Capt. Kyle Abraham
VIRIN: 220525-A-OE827-620

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, military spouses have shown they can successfully work in remote environments, Mentzer mentioned. 

Employment is one of the challenges for military spouses, he said. 

A key to employment is speaking to potential employers, including within the military services, he said. 

There are currently efforts underway within the Defense and State Departments to address the problems of employment, particularly in areas where restrictions to employment exist, he said. 

Another possible employment opportunity are fellowships for military spouses, he said. 

"This is something that we've been working hard on for several years to find the authority and the ability to place military spouses within corporate America with a paid stipend from the government," Mentzer said. 

Mentzer said he expects to see the first military spouses placed with corporate America by January 2023. 

Advanced certifications and licenses are also available for spouses, he said, encouraging spouses to contact their installation family representative or go online to helpful sites like Military OneSource. The Career Opportunities Program is another option where a spouse can contact a career coach. 

It’s important to keep growing personally and professionally, as well as looking for opportunities, he said.

Spotlight: Taking Care of Our People Spotlight: Taking Care of Our People: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Taking-Care-of-Our-People/

prioritizing people Military Spouses Military Families employment

Related Stories