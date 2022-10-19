An official website of the United States Government
Deputy Defense Secretary's Visit to Pacific Highlights Navy Project

Oct. 19, 2022 | By Darian Wilson , DOD News

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific leadership hosted Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks at NIWC Pacific yesterday for a tour of its latest innovations in unmanned technologies and command-and-control programs.

A man in a uniform and a woman in business attire walk past a boat and buildings with colleagues and service members.
A man in a uniform and a woman in business attire walk past a boat and buildings with colleagues and service members.
Taking aTour
Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks meets with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific personnel during a visit to the San Diego-based command, Oct. 18, 2022. Hicks was briefed on Sea Hunter, a medium-displacement, unmanned surface vehicle, and Project Overmatch, a high-priority Navy effort designed to deliver a more lethal, better-connected fleet of the future.
VIRIN: 221018-N-DC740-1019M


NIWC Pacific and its partners briefed the deputy secretary on its strategic efforts to link operational concepts and capabilities, the approach for which centers on warfighter collaboration and continuous, rapid delivery.

Discussions led by NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small highlighted Project Overmatch, a high-priority Navy effort to deliver a more lethal, better-connected fleet of the future.

"Across the department, we are making progress toward joint all-domain command and control," Hicks said. "I saw that first-hand through the Project Convergence 22 experiment at Camp Pendleton, [California,] and program briefings at NIWC Pacific. The Navy's Project Overmatch will play a key role in maintaining decision advantage over our adversaries, connecting platforms, weapons and sensors together across all warfighting domains for a more lethal joint force. That integration is the key to ensuring the Department of Defense remains the world leader in cutting-edge innovation."

Waves break behind a vessel as it sails on the ocean; mountains are in the background.
Waves break behind a vessel as it sails on the ocean; mountains are in the background.
Rim of the Pacific
Medium displacement unmanned surface vessel Sea Hunter departs Pearl Harbor to begin the at-sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific exercise at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 11, 2022. Unmanned and remotely operated vessels extend the capability of interconnected manned platform sensors to enhance the warfighting capacity of multinational joint task forces.
VIRIN: 220711-N-PE973-1015

Project Overmatch synchronizes lethal and non-lethal effects and connects manned and unmanned systems in a robust naval operational architecture that integrates command and control across the joint force.

"Overmatch lies at the nexus of mission autonomy, continuous software delivery and all-domain command and control," Small said. "It's an exemplar for aligning resources with our strategy to build a resilient joint force, and it's a key effort keeping our NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific teams plugged into the threat with a sense of urgency."

A brief on NIWC Pacific's latest autonomous vehicle innovations featured a tour of Sea Hunter, a medium-displacement, unmanned surface vehicle capable of long-range autonomous operations. NIWC Pacific provides program support, technology development, and testing and evaluation for the unmanned surface vehicle.

Two lines stretch from a dock to a vessel.
Two lines stretch from a dock to a vessel.
Rim of Pacific
Sea Hunter, an autonomous unmanned surface vehicle, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific exercise 2022. Unmanned and remotely operated vessels extend the capability of interconnected manned platform sensors to enhance capacity across the multinational force.
VIRIN: 220629-N-HB628-1041

During her California tour, Hicks focused on linking resources to strategic competition priorities, including JADC2 implementation across the joint force.

"The thing we don't always articulate when we talk about aligning resources to strategy is that the people, the scientists and engineers working to solve these hard problems, are key," said Bill Bonwit, NIWC Pacific's executive director. "Getting our people aligned to the right tasks in collaboration with the warfighter to meet these joint objectives — it's energizing. I'm grateful we got to show the deputy secretary some of that today."

