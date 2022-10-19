An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Defense Logistics Agency's Expeditionary Team Supports Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Oct. 19, 2022 | By Dawn Bonsell , Defense Logistics Agency

Less than 24 hours after the Federal Emergency Management Agency assignment dropped, the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution's Expeditionary Team advance team crew was on the road to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, arriving before daybreak Sept. 25. Additional DLA Distribution's deployable teams, DDXX as they are called, from San Joaquin, California, arrived the next day to set up a FEMA federal incident support base in preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall.

A man and woman wearing construction clothing stand next to a truck while looking at paperwork.
A man and woman wearing construction clothing stand next to a truck while looking at paperwork.
Hurricane Help
phraim Walters, left, and Lilibeth Estavilla from the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution’s Expeditionary Team in San Joaquin, Calif., receive trucks of water and meals at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala., as Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: John Heikkinen, DLA
VIRIN: 220926-D-D0441-0001
A group of people pose for a photo.
A group of people pose for a photo.
Hurricane Help
As over two million people are ordered to evacuate Florida, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution’s Expeditionary Team arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command’s response to Hurricane Ian.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DLA Distribution Public Affairs
VIRIN: 220928-D-D0441-0001
"The DDXX San Joaquin team never disappoints. I'm always impressed by their work ethic and can-do attitude. When FEMA's mission assignments drop, they drop everything at a moment's notice to do what they do best — receive and issue supplies to support storm victims," Army Lt. Col. Ed Strzalkowski, DDXX commander, said.  

Over the next two weeks, including a week of 24/7 operations, approximately 30 DDXX teammates processed more than 800 trailers filled with more than 13 million items, including water, meals, plastic sheeting, tarps, cots, blankets, hygiene kits and other FEMA-requested supplies. The team also processed and staged trailers by commodity, then prepared outbound shipments destined for Florida areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

A graphic illustrates the extent of distribution support.
A graphic illustrates the extent of distribution support.
Distribution Support
DLA Distribution Expeditionary teammates processed over 800 trailers filled with more than 13 million relief supply items, including water, meals, plastic sheeting, tarps, cots, blankets, hygiene kits and other FEMA-requested supplies.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Graphic by DLA Distribution public affair
VIRIN: 221013-D-D0441-0003

For more than 15 of DLA Distribution's 25 years, DDXX has worked with FEMA, U.S. Northern Command and state and local officials to support federal disaster response. DLA's support began with Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when FEMA recognized DLA's unique capability for procuring and delivering large-scale commodities, an effective tool in disaster relief efforts. FEMA and DLA subsequently signed a formal agreement designating DLA as a source for various supplies and services, including a deployable depot to manage and operate FEMA incident support bases. The agreement gives DLA the flexibility to pre-position material before storms make landfall to ensure rapid movement of critical supplies.

Two men set up satellites on an emergency response trailer.
Two men set up satellites on an emergency response trailer.
Hurricane Help
Justin Tallant, left, and Adam Parsons of Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations set up a satellite on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala., Sept. 26, 2022, as part of DLA’s support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command’s response to Hurricane Ian.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd
VIRIN: 220926-F-MG843-0072M
A map of the United States with logistics statistics is shown.
A map of the United States with logistics statistics is shown.
Hurricane Help
Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Defense Logistics Agency arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Sept. 27, 2022. The installation was an incident support base used to pre-position equipment and personnel for rapid deployment to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd
VIRIN: 220927-F-MG843-0001M
The DDXX teams, located at both DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, and DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, remain on standby to support humanitarian aid and military contingencies. DDXX has the unique ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, while providing resources which are not readily available in other federal agencies or the private sector.

hurricane ian hurricane

Related Stories