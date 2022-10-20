National Guard Provides Lifesaving Response to Hurricane Ian

More than 5,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen from Florida and seven other states assisted with Hurricane Ian response efforts, ultimately saving the lives of more than 2,000 people and 50 pets. Their work in Florida included clearing roads, delivering vital supplies and equipment, supporting law enforcement, and conducting search and rescue operations.
The team effort also included the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers.
