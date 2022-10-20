An official website of the United States Government
National Guard Provides Lifesaving Response to Hurricane Ian

Oct. 20, 2022 |DOD News

More than 5,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen from Florida and seven other states assisted with Hurricane Ian response efforts, ultimately saving the lives of more than 2,000 people and 50 pets. Their work in Florida included clearing roads, delivering vital supplies and equipment, supporting law enforcement, and conducting search and rescue operations.

The team effort also included the Coast Guard and the Army  Corps of Engineers.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
A guardsman walks through rubble toward a house that has debris spilling out.
A man launches a drone.
A man wearing an orange reflective vest operating a crane collects debris and places it in a compactor.
Three men lay a blue protective sheet on the roof of a home.
A guardsman throws a bag of ice.
A soldier stands in the back of a truck as another person loads in cargo.
A National Guardsman load a pallet of water into an aircraft parked on a tarmac as two service members watch.
A soldier carries two cases of water from a parked helicopter.
Guardsmen help a resident into a military vehicle.
A soldier hands a case of water to a resident standing next to a fallen tree.
A soldier holds an elderly resident’s hand while helping her cross the street.
Guardsmen carry white boxes from a truck into small boats in a flooded lot.
A resident sits in a small boat holding a dog as two guardsmen stand next it holding a dog.
A group of residents and a service member sit on a boat traveling through flood waters.
A guardsman shields a woman who is holding a dog; others stand behind.
A soldier in the back of a military pickup loaded with bottled water passes a case to a person on the ground.
A service member looks through an opening of an aircraft as it taxis on an airfield.
Two pilots sit in the cockpit and pilot an aircraft.
Rubble surrounds a tattered American flag as it waves in the air.

Spotlight: Hurricane Preparedness
Interactive Experience: Prepare

