An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

General Says Use of Dirty Bomb Would Bring Consequences

Oct. 25, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

If Russia were to deploy a dirty bomb or other type of nuclear weapon in Ukraine, there would be consequences, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Map of Ukraine.
Map of Ukraine.
Ukraine Map
Map of Ukraine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD
VIRIN: 221002-O-D0439-014

Those consequences have been communicated to Russia at a variety of levels, he said during a briefing at the Pentagon. 

Russian allegations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb are patently false, he added. 

The Defense Department maintains sophisticated technical means of detecting nuclear or radiological detonations of any kind, he mentioned.

"It's something that we take very seriously and continue to monitor 24/7," he said.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participated in phone conversations yesterday with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and Russia's false accusation that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb, Ryder said.

Also, Austin spoke by phone with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday and again on Sunday in an effort to keep the lines of communication open in order to manage escalation and prevent potential miscalculation, Ryder said.

Sailors face seaward on the deck of a ship.
Sailors face seaward on the deck of a ship.
Man the Rails
Sailors man the rails on the forecastle of the USS Roosevelt as it arrives in Gdynia, Poland, Oct. 17, 2022. The Roosevelt is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker
VIRIN: 221017-N-HD110-0313

Ryder also affirmed that China remains the pacing challenge for the department. 

"We're going to continue to do our part to ensure that the U.S. military is prepared to continue working with allies and partners in the region to be able to deter and preferably ensure stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

 Separately, Ryder said Austin was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and extended his deepest condolences to the family. 

In a statement, Austin said: "Today, the entire Department of Defense mourns the loss of a towering intellect, a steadfast leader, a devoted mentor to countless public servants and a great patriot who devoted his life to strengthening the security of the country that he loved.

A man speaks from a podium.
A man speaks from a podium.
Press Conference
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Oct. 25 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 221025-D-PM193-3029


"Secretary Carter was a scientist, a scholar and a strategist. He understood that the United States was, as he put it, ‘the most important provider of security to the world.' And he dedicated his long and storied career to fortifying our republic and strengthening what he loved to call "the finest fighting force the world has ever known."

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
Video: Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
ukraine response NATO Indo-Pacific China Austin Defense Secretary carter

Related Stories