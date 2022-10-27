An official website of the United States Government
DOD Prototyping EV Chargers for Fleet, Personal Vehicles

Oct. 27, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

As electric vehicles continue to transform the ground transportation landscape across the nation, the Defense Department will need to provide EV chargers to enable on-installation EV usage.

A Marine charges an electric vehicle.
A Marine charges an electric vehicle.
Marine Charger
A Marine Corps driver for Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia charges one of the government fleet vehicles with a solar powered Beam EV ARC 2020 electric vehicle charger, Feb. 8, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Erin Rohn, Marine Corps
VIRIN: 220208-M-BI546-1001C

The Defense Innovation Unit has partnered with the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the Army Reserve to pilot installation of modern EV charging technology across eight military bases in the United States. 

Leveraging a combination of Level-2 and Level-3 chargers, which offer the midrange and fastest charging capabilities, respectively, this pilot project will enable charging for both government and privately owned vehicles, said Benjamin Richardson, DIU Energy Portfolio director. 

An electric vehicle charging station sits across the street from a gas station.
An electric vehicle charging station sits across the street from a gas station.
Charging Station
A new electric vehicle charging station, recently opened by Navy Exchange Service Command, sits across the street from a NEX gas station in Lemoore, Calif., April 12, 2022. The charging station is usable for privately owned electric vehicles.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 220412-N-QY289-0001C

Once the on-base charger installation phase is complete, DIU will run a yearlong analysis to measure usage; uptime; vehicle types, be they government or personal; wait times; and mean time to repair, Richardson said. 

The project will also evaluate the viability of "charging-as-a-service" payment models, wherein personal vehicle charging revenues defray DOD EV infrastructure investments, he said. 

"By increasing the number of chargers on military bases, DOD is creating the infrastructure needed to expand EV usage, which will minimize carbon emissions in the long run," he said. "Upon successful completion of the pilot, DOD partners intend to rollout chargers to other bases across the United States." 

A man prepares to charge a car.
A man prepares to charge a car.
Plugging In
Chris Manis, deputy director of installations and logistics at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, prepares a solar powered charge station to plug into one of two Chevrolet Volt electric government vehicles on the base in California, July 10, 2012.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 120710-M-XW721-030

DIU received 44 responses to the EV Charger Project solicitation. A panel of DOD subject matter experts facilitated a rigorous commercial solutions opening and down-select processes, resulting in the selection of seven vendors for the EV charging effort, Richardson said. 

"The Navy-DIU EV pilot serves to advance innovation with key partners across Navy Installations by testing and implementing solutions to challenging electric vehicle infrastructure goals," said Keith Benson, director of Energy-Navy Installations Command. "This effort builds upon existing Navy workplace charging policies; aligns with Executive Order 14057 and delegation of authorities; and represents the first Navy Energy Program pilot with DIU." 

The DOD partners selected TechFlow, a San Diego-based company with expertise in renewable energy projects, to complete the first eight pilots. 

A man drives a small utility vehicle with the words "Army Green Army Strong" on the driver's door.
A man drives a small utility vehicle with the words “Army Green Army Strong” on the driver’s door.
100303-A-2245C-002
A light electric Army vehicle cruises down a street on U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey in California.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army photo
VIRIN: 221002-O-D0439-013A

DIU leveraged its commercial solutions opening to rapidly launch an electric vehicle support equipment program, bringing new vendor partners to the DOD. 

"EV technology is not novel, but its use in military installations is, especially when combining Level-2 and Level-3 chargers for overnight and fast-charging use cases within the same military base," Benson said. "We’re excited to help with the military’s effort to reduce its carbon footprint by making EV charging for government and service members more accessible than ever."

technology Science Engineering

