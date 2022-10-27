An official website of the United States Government
Austin: Talks With Russia Important to Avoid Escalation in Ukraine

Oct. 27, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

The United States has been concerned about elevating escalation from the very beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who held a Pentagon press conference today.

A drawing shows a map of Ukraine and neighboring countries.
Ukraine Map
Map of Ukraine.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD
VIRIN: 221002-O-D0439-0022

"That's why we believe that it's important to communicate with our allies and partners and also with our adversaries. As long as we have the channels of communication open and we are able to communicate what's important to us, then I think we have an opportunity to manage escalation," he said. 

If Russia decided to use some type of nuclear weapon, "you would see a very significant response from the international community … and we're going to continue to communicate that any type of use of a weapon of that sort, or even the talk of the use of a weapon of that sort, is dangerous and irresponsible," Austin emphasized. 

The Defense Department has not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb, nor has the department seen any indications that the Ukrainians are planning such a thing, Austin said.

A soldier aims a gun.
Platoon Exercise
A soldier with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a platoon exercise, Oct. 26, 2022, in Poland.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 221026-A-UG808-471

The secretary said the department will remain focused on making sure it does everything it can to help Ukraine defend its sovereign territory. "We're going to continue to support them for as long as it takes."

Austin noted that at the start of the invasion earlier this year, most people doubted that the Ukrainian forces could withstand the Russians, who have much more military capability. 

"I think they have exceeded most people's expectations. And they've done that because we in the international community have really worked hard and moved very quickly to provide [Ukraine] with the capability that they need to defend their sovereign territory, and they have employed it very, very well," he added.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at a podium with reporters on either side of the aisle.
Defense Briefing
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts a press briefing to announce the 2022 National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review at the Pentagon, Oct. 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 221027-D-PM193-2032T

Austin also mentioned that the most urgent need for Ukraine at this time is air defense capability. The U.S. and international partners are working on that request, which could be delivered as early as next month along with the training that goes with it.

