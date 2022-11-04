An official website of the United States Government
Aid Package to Ukraine Includes T-72B Tanks

Nov. 4, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Today, the Defense Department announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine security assistance initiative.

A map of Ukraine.
A map of Ukraine.
Ukraine Map
A map of Ukraine is shown.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: DOD graphic
VIRIN: 221105-O-D0439-044

This USAI package includes: 

  • Funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for inclusion in future presidential drawdown packages; 
  • 45 refurbished T-72B tanks with advanced optics, communications and armor packages; 
  • 1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems; 
  • 40 armored riverine boats; 
  • Funding to refurbish 250 M-1117 armored security vehicles; 
  • Tactical secure communications systems and surveillance systems; and 
  • Funding for training, maintenance and sustainment. 

Unlike presidential drawdown authority, which the department uses to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DOD stocks, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities directly from industry.  

Large and smaller aircraft fly together at twilight.
Large and smaller aircraft fly together at twilight.
Flying Partnership
A British A-330 tanker performs an aerial refueling of an F/A-18F Super Hornet during the NATO-led exercise Neptune Strike 22.2, Oct. 27, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy photo
VIRIN: 221027-N-N0777-1020C

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, who held a press briefing today, said overhauled T-72B tanks included in this USAI package are part of a trilateral, coordinated effort with the Netherlands and Czech Republic.  

This trilateral project is a direct outcome of cooperation forged through six meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Aug. 11 Copenhagen Ukraine Donors Conference, and the Sept. 28 National Armaments Directors meeting, according to a DOD press release

Troops with guns move up a stairway.
Troops with guns move up a stairway.
Bilateral Training
Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train alongside Polish soldiers assigned to the 5th Mazovian Brigade of Territorial Defense Force in a NATO urban tactical operations exercise in Komorowo, Poland, Oct. 26, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 221026-Z-YU201-1227

Some of the tanks will be available to Ukraine before the end of December, with additional deliveries to be completed by next year, according to the press release. 

"The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine's near-term needs on the battlefield, and its long-term requirements to deter and defend against future Russian aggression," Singh said. 

ukraine response partnerships

