U.S. Provides Advanced Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Nov. 8, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems have been delivered to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said today.

Map of Ukraine.
The Defense Department had indicated it would provide the advanced air-defense systems in July. 

"The Ukrainians announced these systems will contribute to Ukraine's air defense capabilities and will help protect the Ukrainian people against Russian aerial attacks to include those conducted by unmanned, aerial vehicles or cruise missiles," he said. 

"We continue to have an ongoing and robust dialogue with the Ukrainians, with our allies, and with our partners in terms of what Ukraine's battlefield needs are," Ryder added.

U.S. sailors in an F/A-18F Super Hornet fly in formation with French Eurofighter aircraft and a Polish MiG-29 during the NATO-led Exercise Neptune Strike, Oct. 27, 2022.
Elsewhere, the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group is participating in Exercise Silent Wolverine in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, along with six other NATO nations. The exercise aims to enhance integrated interoperability and deterrence, he said.

The U.S., Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain are participating. The exercise will conclude Nov. 14. 

Separately, Exercise Malabar 2022 commenced today and will be followed by scheduled exercises involving ships, aircraft and personnel from Australia, India, Japan and the United States in the Philippine Sea and off the coast of Japan.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder addresses members of the media during a briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 8, 2022.
The exercise is designed to increase interoperability and to strengthen partnerships and security in the Indo-Pacific region, Ryder said. It will conclude Nov. 15.

Video: Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing
