U.S.-Colombia Defense Leaders to Discuss Security, Migration, Climate Change

Nov. 29, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez Gomez at the Pentagon today.

Two men stand at the top of the steps of a building overseeing an honor guard and a military band. The sign on the building indicates that the are at the Pentagon.
Bilateral Exchange
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Colombian Minister of National Defense Iván Velásquez Gómez oversee an honor guard during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD
VIRIN: 221129-D-PM193-1145

Austin said he looks forward to continuing discussions that include: 

  • Strengthening the two nation's defense relationship
  • Regional and international security cooperation
  • Counternarcotics
  • Humanitarian impacts related to regional migration
  • Climate change and environmental degradation 

Austin said discussions also will include how Colombia is improving rural development insecurity and Colombia's peace implementation efforts. 

The secretary said he was glad that yesterday Velasquez met with Daniel P. Erikson, deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere for an executive framing meeting for the 18th U.S.-Colombia Defense Bilateral Working Group, which will be held next year. 

"This annual dialogue lays the groundwork for us to discuss how we can work even more closely together to make our neighborhood safer and more prosperous," Austin said.

Soldiers fire a military weapon.
Southern Vanguard
Colombian soldiers fire a mortar round during Exercise Southern Vanguard 23 at Tolemaida Military Base, Colombia, Nov. 14, 2022. Exercise Southern Vanguard is U.S. Army South's premier training exercise taking place at the operational and tactical levels intended to increase interoperability between the United States and Western Hemisphere forces.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 221114-A-AK380-2135M
Sailors participate in a ceremony.
Presenting Flags
Sailors attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort and the Colombian navy present their nation's flags during a closing ceremony signaling the end of the Colombia portion of Continuing Promise 2022 on the pier next to Comfort, Nov. 18, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
VIRIN: 221118-N-VQ841-1025M
The secretary also commended Colombia's efforts to address the impact of migration on regional stability.  

"You've seen the suffering of people forced to leave their homes in search of a better life and I applaud your government's commitment to protecting these migrants," he said. 

"We share a steadfast commitment to democracy and the rule of law and human rights," Austin said, calling Colombia a major non-NATO ally of the United States and a global partner promoting security in the Western Hemisphere and around the world.

Two men in business attire shake hands.
Bilateral Exchange
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Colombian Minister of National Defense Iván Velásquez Gómez during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 2022.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD
VIRIN: 221129-D-PM193-1097

Velasquez said Colombia is committed to democracy and to its security relationship with the United States. 

The minister also said he looks forward to discussions with Austin mentioned. 

"It will be important to work with the United States on our very firm goal of building what we call in our country total peace for our people. At its center is our ability to improve living conditions for our people and to create an environment in which people can live at peace and coexist," he said.

News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Colombian Minister of National Defense Iván Velásquez
