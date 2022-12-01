An official website of the United States Government
U.S., French Presidents State Support for Ukraine, Global Security

Dec. 1, 2022 | By David Vergun , DOD News

France, the United States, NATO and other partner nations stand firm in support of Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal invasion, President Joe Biden said.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony
French President Emmanuel Macron, left front, and Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, right front, commanding general of Joint Forces Headquarters – National Capital Region and the U.S. Military District of Washington, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Nov. 30, 2022.
Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron held a press conference at the White House today. Also in attendance were Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. 

France and the United States are strengthening cooperation to defend core international principles of freedom and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere, Biden said.

The U.S. and France are cooperating on ways to tackle climate change, space activities, as well as military-to-military cooperation, Biden said.

"My administration has built our foreign policy around the strength of our alliance and France is at the very heart of that commitment," he said. 

Biden thanked Macron for welcoming more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into his country. 

In addition, Israel and Lebanon have worked out historic maritime boundaries, thanks in part to Macron's efforts at brokering the deal, Biden said. 

Macron said France supports the Ukrainian armed forces and the civilians who are resisting Russia's invasion.

Wreath-laying Ceremony
French President Emmanuel Macron participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Nov. 30, 2022.
The United States has done much to provide security assistance to Ukraine, he said. 

With winter approaching, Russia's targeting of the grid and other infrastructure has made survival for the Ukrainian civilians desperate, Macron said.

NATO is working to support Ukraine as it deals with Russia and the coming wintry conditions, he said. 

As far as peace talks go, it should be up to Ukraine to decide when and if they happen, Macron said.

