U.S.-Australia Work to Strengthen Alliance

Dec. 5, 2022 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III began three days of intense discussions with two of the United States' closest allies: Australia and the United Kingdom.

Two men stand at the top of steps in front of the Pentagon.
Two men stand at the top of steps in front of the Pentagon.
Bilateral Exchange
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles stand for a photo during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Dec. 5, 2022.
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 221205-D-PM193-1167

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who also serves as defense minister, arrived at the Pentagon today for defense discussions as part of the defense ministers' meeting, which will conclude tomorrow at the U.S. State Department. On Wednesday, Marles and Austin will be joined by U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as the three leaders discuss the Australia, United Kingdom, United States security pact.

"Today, we're focused on ambitious steps to further strengthen our unbreakable alliance," Austin said to Marles at the beginning of the meeting.  

He noted that Australia and the United States are closely aligned on most important strategic challenges and opportunities. "In fact, I think it's safe to say that the alliance between [the] United States and Australia is stronger than it's ever been, and it remains vital to regional security," the secretary said.  

Australia and the United States stand for the international rules-based order where countries are free to chart their courses, and disputes are resolved peacefully and free from coercion, he said.

Two men stand on deck of a submarine at a Pearl Harbor dock.
Two men stand on deck of a submarine at a Pearl Harbor dock.
Tour Time
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the Virginia-class submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. The two men are meeting at the Pentagon this week.
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0269

Austin said the meetings come at a tense time with Russia's unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine continuing and "coercive and destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China," he said.  

The defense leaders will discuss a range of issues including deepening bilateral security cooperation. They will also speak of the growing trilateral cooperation with Japan. Finally, they will discuss on-going cooperation with India through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that encompasses the U.S., Australia, Japan and India. 

Before coming to the Pentagon, Marles visited submarine builder Electric Boat, where he viewed the complexity of building nuclear-powered submarines. The two leaders last met during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus in Cambodia 10 days ago. 

Marles stressed the strategic landscape is "as complex as it has been, really, since the end of the Second World War."

Two men stand in a hall of a building.
Two men stand in a hall of a building.
Bilateral Exchange
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Dec. 5, 2022.
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 221205-D-PM193-1033

Even with that, the U.S.-Australian alliance is as strong as it has ever been, he said. "We feel there is a very strong alignment between our two governments right now," Marles said. "We're really looking forward to an ambitious agenda."

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks Welcoming Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to the Pentagon
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Australian Minister of Defence Richard Marles
