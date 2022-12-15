An official website of the United States Government 
In New Year, BAH Rates Will Increase By Average of 12.1%

Dec. 15, 2022 | By C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The Defense Department has released the basic allowance for housing, or BAH rates for 2023. Those rates have risen, on average, by 12.1%, said the Pentagon press secretary during a briefing today. 

"The significant increase in average BAH rates is reflective of the unique market conditions experienced across many locations nationwide over the past year," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. "The department is committed to the preservation of a compensation and benefits structure that provides members with an adequate standard of living to sustain a trained, experienced and ready force, now and in the future." 

A uniformed service member kneels while a small child and woman look at the device in his hand.
A uniformed service member kneels while a small child and woman look at the device in his hand.
Screen Time
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Billy Lofton, a noncommissioned officer in charge of plans with 325th Security Forces Squadron, shows his family how to operate an unmanned ground vehicle at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., April 29, 2022.
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim
VIRIN: 220429-F-BE826-1001R
A uniformed service member, a woman and two children walk near a beach.
A uniformed service member, a woman and two children walk near a beach.
Family Walk
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Victor Quezada, the aviation supply and preventative maintenance inspection supply staff noncommissioned officer in charge with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, spends time with his family in Chatan, Okinawa, Japan, April 6, 2022.
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Alex Fairchild
VIRIN: 220406-M-AF005-1099


The BAH increase is not unexpected. In a memo dated Sept. 22, 2022, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III outlined an array of efforts to address the needs of married service members and their families, as well as single service members. 

"The Department of Defense has a sacred obligation to take care of our service members and families," Austin wrote in the memo. "Doing so is a national security imperative. Our military families provide the strong foundation for our force, and we owe them our full support." 

We remain profoundly committed to doing right by our military families, just as our military families remain profoundly committed to their loved ones and to the nation that they all do so much to defend."
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

Part of that effort was a review of the prospective 2023 basic allowance for housing rates to ensure they reflect unusual fluctuations in the housing market. Additionally, in the 28 areas DOD identified as having a more than 20% spike in rental housing costs above BAH, the secretary directed automatic increases in BAH, which took place in October. 

According to a DOD release, the October rate increases were temporary and will expire Dec. 31, 2022. Those who had received the temporary rate increases will switch over to the new BAH rates in the new year.

A family holds a sign while in the seats at a stadium.
A family holds a sign while in the seats at a stadium.
Stadium Sign
A family of a deployed 35th Infantry Division soldier holds a sign to show their support at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 11, 2022.
Photo By: Army Spc. Rose Di Trolio, National Guard
VIRIN: 220911-Z-FK430-322
A man holds a child while a woman in uniform stands next to them.
A man holds a child while a woman in uniform stands next to them.
Semper Family
Nicholas White, left, a Marine Corps veteran and Semper Fit complex manager, and Staff Sgt. Felicia White, the custodian of postal effects at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Post Office, pose with their son, Nicky, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 4, 2022.
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Alex Fairchild
VIRIN: 220405-M-AF005-1147

In addition to increased BAH rates to help military families, the Defense Department is also working on other initiatives, including efforts to make military moves less onerous, make securing childcare less difficult, and expand military spouse employment. 

"These actions reflect the department's sacred obligation to honor and support our service members and families," Austin said in his memo. "We remain profoundly committed to doing right by our military families, just as our military families remain profoundly committed to their loved ones and to the nation that they all do so much to defend."

Spotlight: Taking Care of Our People Spotlight: Taking Care of Our People: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Taking-Care-of-Our-People/

Publication: Memorandum: Taking Care of Our Service Members and Families
News Release: DoD Releases 2023 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates
