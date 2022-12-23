Austin Delivers Holiday Message, Calls Troops

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and wife, Charlene, wish service members and their families happy holidays and thank them for their service in a video holiday greeting.
Austin also spoke today over video-teleconference with service members from each branch of the armed forces to thank them and wish them happy holidays.
The Secretary expressed his appreciation for their service in defense of the nation and the support they provide to our Allies and partners around the world. Secretary Austin highlighted the professionalism with which these men and women continue to perform their duties and offered his gratitude for their – and their families' – service and sacrifice during the holidays.