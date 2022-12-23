An official website of the United States Government 
Austin Delivers Holiday Message, Calls Troops

Dec. 23, 2022 |DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and wife, Charlene, wish service members and their families happy holidays and thank them for their service in a video holiday greeting.

Austin also spoke today over video-teleconference with service members from each branch of the armed forces to thank them and wish them happy holidays.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III smiles while looking at a laptop on a conference table with flags in the background.
Hello, Airmen & Guardians
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with guardians from the 13th Space Warning Squadron and airmen from Alaska Air National Guard for a holiday call from the Pentagon, Dec. 23, 2023. The guardians and airmen are stationed at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska.
The Secretary expressed his appreciation for their service in defense of the nation and the support they provide to our Allies and partners around the world. Secretary Austin highlighted the professionalism with which these men and women continue to perform their duties and offered his gratitude for their – and their families' – service and sacrifice during the holidays.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with airmen on a monitor from a large table in conference room with two other people seated on the sideline.
Greeting Airmen
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with airmen of the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron for a video-teleconference holiday call from the Pentagon, Dec. 23, 2022. The airmen are forward deployed to an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III smiles while looking at a laptop on a conference table with flags in the background.
Greeting Soldiers
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) for a video-teleconference holiday call from the Pentagon, Dec. 23, 2022. The soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, are deployed to a forward operating station in Poland.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is seen with sailors in a large split screen monitor.
Greeting Sailors
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with sailors aboard the USS Chung-Hoon for a video-teleconference holiday call from the Pentagon, Dec. 23, 2022. Sailors aboard the guided missile destroyer are providing maritime presence in the western Pacific
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is seen on a large monitor in split screen with a group of Marines.
Greeting Marines
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Marines for a video-teleconference holiday call at the Pentagon, Dec. 23, 2022. The Marines, assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are currently embarked on the USS Makin Island (LHD-8) Amphibious Readiness Group in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations.
