An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

General Says U.S. Values Allies' Assistance to Ukraine

Jan. 12, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

The U.S. respects the sovereign decisions of NATO and other allied nations regarding their security assistance to Ukraine, the Pentagon press secretary said. "We're absolutely supportive of any type of defense capabilities that our international allies and partners can provide to Ukraine to include tanks," Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing today.

37:45
Play

The U.S. has agreed to provide Ukraine with Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and there are discussions among NATO nations about delivering tanks, as well.

"Part of the equation that goes into that is the ability to train on this equipment, sustain it and maintain it. … We certainly are supportive of any type of capability that will give the Ukrainians an advantage on the battlefield," he said, adding that these are discussions the Defense Department has on an ongoing basis with allies and will be included in next week's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contract Group.

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with a large share of much-needed security assistance.

Service members jump out of a helicopter.
Service members jump out of a helicopter.
Free Fall
U.S. service members execute free-fall jumps from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 214th Aviation Regiment over Ober-Florsheim, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. Service members from the U.S., Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Estonia participated in combined jump training to strengthen relationships and improve interoperability within NATO.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain
VIRIN: 221213-F-GR961-1029C
A soldier shoots a rifle.
A soldier shoots a rifle.
Target Practice
Army Spc. Ryan Pape engages simulated targets during a platoon live-fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. Pape is assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 221208-Z-YU201-1417C

But Ryder stressed that "we're not going to do anything that's going to prevent us from being able to meet our national security requirements. The Department of Defense is working very closely with industry to identify what our needs and our requirements are. And we're confident that given the robust industrial base that we have, that we'll be able to work through those challenges and make sure that we can replenish our stocks, in addition to working closely with our allies and partners around the world on the same problem set."

Separately, Ryder said he's seen press reports on discussions in South Korea to develop its own nuclear arms capability to counter North Korea.

An airman directs a jet on a runway.
An airman directs a jet on a runway.
Training Mission
An airman from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron signals an A-10 pilot after a training mission at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2023.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier
VIRIN: 230104-F-YU621-163C

That's a decision South Korea will have to make, but U.S. policy is focused on complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Ryder said.

"I'm working, as always, with our [South Korean], Japanese and other allies in the region to preserve security, stability and, importantly, to deter aggression from countries like North Korea. We have nearly 30,000 U.S. forces stationed in South Korea alone that are focused on supporting and defending our [South Korean] allies. So, our commitment towards this end remains ironclad," he said.

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

ukraine response NATO partnerships South Korea

Related Stories