An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

U.S., Israel Begin Juniper Oak Exercise

Jan. 24, 2023 | By C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The U.S. and Israel yesterday kicked off Juniper Oak 23.2, a bilateral, live-fire exercise that takes place in both Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. 

A man stands behind a lectern. Men and women sit in chairs in front of him.
A man stands behind a lectern. Men and women sit in chairs in front of him.
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder
Members of the news media ask questions of Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder during a briefing at the Pentagon, Jan. 24, 2023.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 230124-D-XI929-2006Y

"It's the largest and most significant exercise we have engaged in together and is intended to demonstrate that the U.S. commitment to Israel's security is ironclad and enduring," Ryder said during a briefing today at the Pentagon. 

The exercise, Ryder said, enhances the United States' ability to respond to contingencies and underscores the U.S. commitment to the Middle East region. 

"Throughout the week-long engagement, more than 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and multiple-launch rocket systems will be used during this combined, joint, all-domain exercise, increasing our ability to interoperate on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace." 

Participants in Juniper Oak will exercise U.S. and Israeli command and control capabilities, air operations in maritime surface warfare, and combat search and rescue abilities. U.S. and Israeli partners will also work together to enhance interoperability on electronic attack, suppression of enemy air defenses, strike coordination and reconnaissance, and air interdiction. 

A large Navy vessel sails in the ocean. It is flying a U.S. flag. Another large vessel is far behind it.
A large Navy vessel sails in the ocean. It is flying a U.S. flag. Another large vessel is far behind it.
USS Nitze
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze sails in front of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal
VIRIN: 230124-N-EH998-1090

"This exercise is focused on interoperability and strengthening our security relationship in terms of working together," Ryder said. "As evidenced by …, most recently, the counter-ISIS campaign, the ability to pull air forces together seamlessly and operate in a way that is going to be effective is vital. This is one aspect of that, although the exercise is obviously more than just about airpower." 

Ryder said the Juniper Oak exercise is not focused on defeating one adversary or threat, but rather the interoperability of U.S. and Israeli forces. 

"The United States maintains many relationships in the Middle East region with many countries," he said. "Israel is one of our closest partners in the region ... this gives us the opportunity to work together to increase interoperability, to be able to respond to a variety of contingencies and threats ... that should we need to operate together, we can do so seamlessly." 

Ukraine Training 

During the briefing, Ryder also touched on the war in Ukraine. In mid-December, the Defense Department announced plans to provide Ukrainian soldiers with combined arms and joint maneuver training. 

Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command's 7th Army Training Command are now providing that training, Ryder said. It's expected to last about six weeks. 

Uniformed personnel walk together outdoors.
Uniformed personnel walk together outdoors.
Gen. Mark A. Milley
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley meets with Army leaders responsible for the collective training of Ukrainians at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Jan. 16, 2023.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna, National Guard
VIRIN: 230116-Z-UA416-001Y

"The training has begun," Ryder told reporters. "It started mid-January ... Once that training is complete, ... those forces will go back into Ukraine." 

The department is keeping open the option to repeat the training if the Ukrainians ask for more, Ryder said. 

"It's not a 'one and –done' type of program, he said. "That'll be Ukraine's decision in terms of providing additional forces to go through that cycle. We certainly expect them to do that. But at the end of the day, that's their decision given the situation on the ground."

37:28
Play

partnerships ukraine response israel Mediterranean Sea

Related Stories