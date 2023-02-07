An official website of the United States Government 
Delaware Base Supports Earthquake Response Efforts in Turkey

Feb. 7, 2023 |DOD News

Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, provided support to response efforts in Turkey following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has had devastating impacts in Turkey and Syria. 

Three airmen push a pallet of cargo inside an aircraft.
Three airmen push a pallet of cargo inside an aircraft.
Cargo Crew
Airmen assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron push a pallet of cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 7, 2023, as the base supports response efforts to the earthquake in Turkey.
Download: Full Size (1.45 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez
VIRIN: 230207-F-QD077-1442R
Rescue workers walk on a flight line toward a parked aircraft.
Rescue workers walk on a flight line toward a parked aircraft.
Boarding Line
Members of Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1, based in Fairfax County, Va., board a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 7, 2023., as the base supports earthquake response efforts in Turkey. The U.S. Agency for International Development is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance following the worst earthquake to hit the region in nearly a century.
Download: Full Size (1.66 MB)
Photo By: Roland Balik, Air Force
VIRIN: 230207-F-BO262-1033

Personnel with Virginia Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team based in Fairfax County, Va., boarded a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover.

The U.S. Agency for International Development said it was deploying urban search and rescue teams from both Fairfax and Los Angeles County that will coordinate with Turkish authorities and other responding organizations to provide life-saving assistance.

An airman in silhouette walks near an aircraft on flight line against orange sky.
An airman pushes cargo onto an aircraft.
Civilian search and rescue personnel gather with baggage and gear in a waiting area.
A person standing in a crowded waiting area pulls a cap over his head.
Two airmen stand and talk to a third person in a boarding area.
A civilian worker lies on the floor with a German Shepherd-type dog.

