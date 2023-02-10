An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Defense Official Says Allies, Partners Are Key to Defense

Feb. 10, 2023 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

Allies and partners are an integral part of the U.S. National Defense Strategy, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, said today.

Two women sit at a conference table; others sit in chairs behind them.
Two women sit at a conference table; others sit in chairs behind them.
Celeste Wallander
Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, and Chidi Blyden, deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs, meet with Kenyan Defense Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at the Pentagon, May 4, 2022.
Download: Full Size (1.93 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee, DOD
VIRIN: 220502-D-WA993-1012Y

Speaking at a Center for a New American Security event, Celeste Wallander addressed questions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but her main emphasis was on the importance of allies and partners and what they bring to the deterrence table. Wallander's portfolio includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has often said the United States' network of allies is the country's main advantage over any potential challenger. 

The classic example of the importance of allies is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, she said. "Each and every ally" brings capabilities to deterrence, Wallander said.  

The alliance has been incredibly successful, deterring the Soviet Union until it dissolved in the 1990s. NATO was the basis for intervention in the Balkans. NATO invoked Article 5, which states that an attack on one nation of the alliance is an attack on all, only once in its history—after the 9-11 attacks on the United States.  

Sailors and aircraft are visible on a ship's deck as it travels in a body of water behind another ship.
Sailors and aircraft are visible on a ship's deck as it travels in a body of water behind another ship.
Strait Sail
The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush sails behind the Italian frigate ITS Carabiniere while transiting through the Strait of Messina, Dec. 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
Download: Full Size (1.54 MB)
Photo By: Navy Seaman Curtis Burdick
VIRIN: 221207-N-ET093-1033

NATO has changed and adapted to each new security era, and it's adapting again as Russia is seeking to overset the international rules-based infrastructure that has kept peace among great powers since the end of World War II.  

Each NATO ally brings capabilities to the alliance that contributes to the "credible combat power that NATO can mount and make clear to a potential adversary -- most specifically Russia" -- that an attack on an alliance country would be a losing proposition.  

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO has taken action, building more battle groups in the eastern frontline states. The nations also provide the capabilities required for air policing and managing the air domain, she said. At sea, NATO allies bring different naval capabilities to the problem of maritime domain awareness that encompasses everything from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean to the North Atlantic.  

"It is that broad scope of incredible combat power that comes from combined … armed forces and the jointness of our militaries, which brings something different to bear to deterrence," she said. 

While NATO represents 31 allies to the United States, there are many other allies stretching from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. Each ally, she said, is important to U.S. defense. 

A woman and five male service members look at military equipment.
A woman and five male service members look at military equipment.
Equipment Check
Cavalry soldiers showcase their vehicle’s capability to Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, during her visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, May 11, 2022.
Download: Full Size (1.68 MB)
Photo By: Army Spc. Thurnapuf Valle
VIRIN: 220511-A-IL266-1102Y

It's not just military capabilities, but intelligence and information that allies bring, she said. The United States has worked to share intelligence and information with allies and partners, and such efforts will continue. She also said the conflict in Ukraine highlighted the need for allies to more closely bind their various defense industrial bases together to produce military capabilities more quickly and efficiently. 

Wallander was asked specifically about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She said Russia's ground capabilities "have been significantly degraded," with tens of thousands of casualties and the probable loss of half of its main battle tanks. Officials estimate that probably 80 percent of Russia's ground force is dedicated to the invasion. 

"That said, Russia retains a defense industrial base," Wallander said. 

Russia has been producing weapon systems at a slower pace and with less technology due to sanctions, she said. "Russia has also drawn upon partnerships that it has to fill in some of the gaps, most notably Iran, acquiring UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicle] to be able to strike Ukrainian targets, and Russia continues to field a pretty substantial air force," she said. "So, it is a mixed picture." 

Russia continues to take casualties in Ukraine, but as they take these losses, "it is also learning how to adapt," Wallander said. "It is learning tactically, operationally and somewhat strategically how to adapt, and it is drawing [from] lessons learned. We're seeing some of those play out in how Russia is conducting, for example, the operations right now in eastern Ukraine."

ukraine response National Defense Strategy NATO russia

Related Stories