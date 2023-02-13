An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Efforts Underway to Recover Object Downed Over Lake Huron

Feb. 13, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Efforts are underway to recover remnants of an object shot down yesterday over Lake Huron by a U.S. fighter jet — the third object downed over North America since a U.S. missile took down a Chinese surveillance balloon on Feb. 4.

A Pentagon seal hangs on a wall.
A Pentagon seal hangs on a wall.
Seal and Flag
The Pentagon Press Briefing Room, March 27, 2020.
Download: Full Size (1.91 MB)
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 200327-D-BN624-2020

Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, confirmed the latest incident at a briefing yesterday. 

Radar at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, first detected the airborne object at 4:45 p.m. Saturday when it was in Canadian airspace about 70 miles north of the U.S. border.  

NORAD is a United States-Canada organization with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. 

Aerospace warning includes the detection, validation and warning of an attack against North America — whether by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles — through mutual support arrangements with other commands. 

The object entered the airspace over Montana and drifted eastward before being taken down at 2:42 p.m. yesterday by a U.S. AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. Additionally, objects were shot down over Alaska and northwest Canada on Friday and Saturday.

Two men, one in a military uniform, and a woman stand outside a tunnel entrance at the side of a mountain.
Two men, one in a military uniform, and a woman stand outside a tunnel entrance at the side of a mountain.
News Conference
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cheyenne Mountain Complex at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colo., with Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, June 7, 2022. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is a United States-Canada organization with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America. Last week, NORAD tracked an unidentified object over the Yukon in northwest Canada; Trudeau subsequently gave the order to shoot it down.
Download: Full Size (4.53 MB)
Photo By: Thomas Paul, DOD
VIRIN: 220607-D-NE677-1006

"In light of the People's Republic of China balloon that we took down last Saturday, we have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we've detected over the past week," Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, said. 

The object shot down yesterday had soared over sensitive Defense Department sites, and its altitude of about 20,000 feet posed a potential hazard to civilian aviation, DOD officials said.

VanHerck said an abundance of caution was used in the take-down to prevent potential collateral damage. DOD also worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to clear the airspace and the area was also checked for vessels. 

The Canadians were very supportive of the operation, he said.

Transcript: Melissa Dalton Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs and Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Hold an Off-Camera, On-The-Record Briefing
News Release: Statement on Today's Actions by North American Aerospace Defense Command
North American Aerospace Defense Command U.S. Northern Command China Canada Alaska

Related Stories