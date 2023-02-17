Soldiers Help Provide Aid to Turkish Citizens

U.S. soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and Turkish civilians offload humanitarian aid from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Elbistan, Turkey, February 15. Several U.S. military units are supporting the task force providing assistance with Turkish disaster relief efforts.
Soldiers provided a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID, which plans to transport relief supplies on approximately ten flights with more than 1.8 million pounds of supplies of kitchen sets, hygiene kits, heavy duty plastic sheeting for temporary shelters and high thermal blankets to provide for hundreds of thousands of people. The agency reports that as of today, the February 6 earthquakes resulted in at least 41,987 deaths and injury to approximately 114,100 people in Turkey and Syria.
