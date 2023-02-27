An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Delivers Field Hospital to Turkey

Feb. 27, 2023 | By MacKenzie Margroum , U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

At the request of the government of Turkey, United States Marines, sailors, soldiers and airmen worked around the clock to deliver an emergency field hospital from the continental United States to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 22, as part of the United States' continuing commitment to assist survivors of the catastrophic earthquake.

Delivering Supplies
U.S. Air Force Airmen with Incirlik Air Base offload a field hospital to aid the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 22, 2023. The field hospital was delivered by a Boeing 747 aircraft from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Va.
Download: Full Size (112.64 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. James Bourgeois
VIRIN: 230222-M-GU107-1009M


U.S. Naval Forces Europe, in coordination with U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command, facilitated the delivery of the Defense Department-provided field hospital, with assistance from staffs in Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, and Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

"We are responding to the request for support from the Turkish government to provide a critical medical capability while the Turkish government rebuilds," Brig. Gen. Andrew Priddy, commanding general, Task Force 61/2, said. "I am proud of the professionalism with which the team has responded to assist our Turkish allies and friends who are suffering from the earthquake's devastation."

Briefing Time
A U.S. Marine with Task Force 61/2, conducts a briefing at Serinyol, Turkey, Feb. 26, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel with Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Task Force 61/2 is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and U.S. European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts.
Download: Full Size (102.4 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. James Bourgeois
VIRIN: 230226-M-GU107-1051

 
U.S. service members, assigned to U.S. 6th Fleet's Task Force 61/2, are working at the request of the Turkish Ministry of Health through the U.S. Agency for International Development to ensure the hospital is established and operational in the province of Hatay, one of Turkey's most severely impacted areas.
 
The field hospital is equipped with an emergency room, two operating rooms and an intensive care unit along with critically needed medical supplies, 100 beds and equipment to ensure the functionality of the hospital.

The Marines of TF 61/2 and airmen from 39th Air Base Wing will set the hospital up over the course of a week, beginning Feb. 25 and will turn the facility over to the Turkish Ministry of Health once complete. Once turned over, the hospital will provide Turkish medical professionals expanded capability to continue providing critical and urgent health care to the citizens of Turkey impacted by the devastating earthquakes.

Field Hospital
U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 39th Air Base Wing, begin to assemble the inside of a field hospital at Serinyol, Turkey, Feb. 26, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel with Task Force 61/2 and the 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the Turkish citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts.
Download: Full Size (71.68 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. James Bourgeois
VIRIN: 230226-M-GU107-1047

 
TF 61/2, under operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. 6th Fleet, is responding to the deadly 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that devastated Turkey on Feb. 6. Hours after the earthquake, U.S. Marines and sailors established a forward crisis response operations center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in close coordination with U.S. interagency partners and Turkish officials.
 
For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Guiding the Way
A U.S. Marine with Task Force 61/2, guides a semi-truck carrying humanitarian aid at Serinyol, Turkey, Feb. 25, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel with Task Force 61/2 and the 39th Air Base Wing are tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake. Task Force 61/2 is operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts.
Download: Full Size (71.68 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. James Bourgeois
VIRIN: 230222-M-GU107-1002M

 
Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

Turkey humanitarian disaster relief earthquake U.S. Northern Command U.S. Transportation Command

