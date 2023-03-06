An official website of the United States Government 
Green Beret Inducted Into Hall of Heroes

March 6, 2023 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

Army Col. Paris Davis has finally received the recognition he so richly earned, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks said today as the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor was inducted into the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes.

Davis was presented with the award by President Joe Biden on Friday. The 83-year-old retired Green Beret finally received the award for his actions on June 18, 1965, in Binh Dinh Province, South Vietnam.

A man in military uniform stands in front of media microphones.
A man in military uniform stands in front of media microphones.
Paris D. Davis
Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis addresses the media just after receiving the Medal of Honor at the White House, March 3, 2023. Col. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on June 17-18, 1965
Download: Full Size (81.92 KB)
VIRIN: 230303-A-AJ780-0120
A man places a blue military ribbon and medal around another man’s neck.
A man places a blue military ribbon and medal around another man’s neck.
Paris D. Davis
President Joe Biden bestows the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2023.
Download: Full Size (61.44 KB)
VIRIN: 230303-A-AJ780-0100

"Our Medal of Honor recipient, Col. Davis, is, as President Biden so aptly remarked at Friday's Medal of Honor ceremony, an incredible man," Hicks said. "And I want to acknowledge that this honor is long overdue — … appropriate recognition should have come much sooner following the bravery you demonstrated and the sacrifices you made more than half century ago to save your fellow soldiers from certain death during the Vietnam War. Everyone in this auditorium can agree that this award, which you so richly deserve, has, in fact, been a long time coming."

Davis was among the first African American officers in the Special Forces.  

In 1965, Davis was a captain. On June 18 of that year, he led a Special Forces team and some 80 South Vietnamese soldiers. The unit attacked a Viet Cong camp and who then counterattacked. The unit was vastly outnumbered, but the captain rallied the troops, took the fight to the enemy and rescued his men who were cut off and wounded. Once support arrived, he was ordered to leave, but despite his wound, he opted to stay to ensure that no man was left behind.  

"By the end of that day, Captain Davis had saved four of his fellow American soldiers one by one, and while twice refusing commands to evacuate the battlefield and suffering from his own serious wounds and injuries," Hicks said. "I believe I ask this question on behalf of everyone in this room and everyone who has heard Col. Davis's story and eyewitness accounts. That question is: how?"

"How does one run towards surefire danger was such abandon," she continued. "How does one push through under such daunting and dire circumstances to keep themselves and their fellow soldiers alive? And how does one remain as humble and modest as Col. Davis, despite all he has done and all that he has been through?"

50:47
Play

Hicks said the courage the captain demonstrated that day is the mettle of real-life heroes. "Col. Davis tells us what motivated him against those staggering odds, what has motivated so many of the men and women across our total force and throughout generations: It is the simple desire to be of service to serve one's community to serve one's comrades and to serve one's country," Hicks said. "And I believe that's why, as Colonel Davis likes to say he kept on keeping on, not backing down or giving up or losing hope, he chose to act and to lead."

A man sits on a chair in a production studio.
A man sits on a chair in a production studio.
Paris D. Davis
Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis conducts media training at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 27, 2023. Col. Davis was accompanied by his daughter Regan Davis Hopper. Col. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor on March 3, 2023, at the White House for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on 17-18 June 1965.
Download: Full Size (102.4 KB)
VIRIN: 230227-A-AJ780-0008

Hicks noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of President Harry S. Truman's order integrating the armed services. "I want to state the obvious: Col. Davis is living proof that we are a stronger, more effective military by drawing on the talents of qualified Americans of every race, who want to answer the call to military service," she said. "And today, I am proud to help lead a Defense Department helmed by the first African American Secretary of Defense, a department that continues to expand opportunity to qualified Americans, regardless of race, or gender or identity, and a department that understands that honor has no expiration date."

The colonel asked his daughter — Regan Davis Hopper — to say a few words he wrote. "I'm so proud of the 100 South Vietnamese soldiers who fought with us," she read. "Collectively, we never accepted defeat, nor did we let our guard down. The enemy forces outnumbered us, but we never went into combat for any other reason than to win. During the 19 hours of that battle, I knew I had to stay positive and take care of my men. Looking back, I can hardly remember the sting of the grenade the wounds to my hand forearm, leg and face. I do remember though, that so many others suffered more."

A man wearing glasses sits in a production studio.
A man wearing glasses sits in a production studio.
Paris D. Davis
Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis conducts media training at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 27, 2023. Col. Davis was accompanied by his daughter Regan Davis Hopper. Col. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor on March 3, 2023, at the White House.
Download: Full Size (61.44 KB)
VIRIN: 230227-A-AJ780-0007

The colonel spoke of his tours in Vietnam. "These experiences impacted me and my view about the importance of service, dedication and teamwork, then and now," he said through his daughter. "I am so proud to be an American soldier and a Green Beret. I am grateful for what the Army provided me and what America has given me — opportunity, purpose and pride.

"If I were to offer advice to any young people today, it would be this: Read about and try to better understand the lives of others and the opportunities life will give you. Be a learner," he said. "The Medal of Honor recognition is quite overwhelming. But it reminds me that with cooperation all things are possible. My hope is that Americans and the members of the armed forces will take a moment to reflect, and I hope you will find a way to serve and help your community and our country. I challenge you to realize your dreams for yourself and for America."

