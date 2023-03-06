An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Women Leaders Discuss Benefits of Military Service

March 6, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

In celebration of Women's History Month, top women military leaders discussed the importance of recruiting and retaining the best and most competent personnel in the military.

The leaders spoke today at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

Three people in military dress uniform add rank pins onto a female military officer.
Three people in military dress uniform add rank pins onto a female military officer.
Promotion Ceremony
Coast Guard Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan is promoted to the rank of admiral during a ceremony at Coast Guard Headquarters, June 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Download: Full Size (3.99 MB)
Photo By: Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Pamela Manns
VIRIN: 210618-G-BI776-2001M

Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, said the Coast Guard of the 1980s was a lot different than what it is today.  

"This just speaks to the journey and so many people that have made the opportunity for us here today," she said. 

One of her primary focus areas as commandant, she said, concerns talent and workforce management, making it easier for not only women, but all who want to serve and be able to take advantage of all the opportunities. 

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, said women have come a long way since they were first allowed to serve 75 years ago.

A woman in military dress uniform speaks.
A woman in military dress uniform speaks.
Jacqueline D. Van Ovost
The commander of U.S. Transportation Command, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, provides testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2022.
Download: Full Size (8.35 MB)
Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD
VIRIN: 220329-D-BN624-0215

Restrictions were lifted 30 years ago on women being allowed to fly fighter aircraft in combat and 10 years ago restrictions on women being in ground combat were removed, she said. 

"Our progress has been accelerating, but we have a way to go, and we're working on that," she said. 

Historically, militaries reflected the societies that support them. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the all-volunteer force, she said. The force will continue to evolve to incorporate all talents and demographics of America. And this is especially true today during the era of global strategic competition.  

Van Ovost said we need diversity of thought, experience and capabilities all pulled together, because we're dealing with hard problems and strategic competition and we need everyone at the table supporting us.  

"That's why we have to continue to recruit and retain talented women and men in our service, capable of thinking creatively, differently, innovating with the technology that we have, so that we can create new concepts and capabilities so that we can remain first and foremost, the most lethal fighting force in the world," she said. 

Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, said we have a way to go to connect with the U.S. population, particularly youngsters, and explain the benefits of service.

A woman in military uniform speaks to three men in military uniform. A helicopter is in the background.
A woman in military uniform speaks to three men in military uniform. A helicopter is in the background.
Group Photo
Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, talks with sailors on the flight deck of hospital ship USNS Comfort, Oct. 23, 2022, somewhere in Southcom area of responsibility.
Download: Full Size (1.58 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Simons
VIRIN: 221023-N-LP924-3299M

There is a wide variety of jobs in the military, many of which would interest young people, she said. 

About 72% of today's youth doesn't know much about the military or opportunities available to them, she said. It's incumbent on those who serve or have served to get the word out. 

"You are impacting national security and global security every single day in the military you wake up," she said. 

Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, vice chief of naval operations said March, which is Women's History Month, is a nice time "to pause and reflect on those pioneers and leaders [who] went before us who were able to work hard, break down barriers and put in place the changes in law, in policy and culture that enabled all of us to be here today," she said.

Four people in military uniform hold a discussion.
Four people in military uniform hold a discussion.
Tour Time
Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, vice chief of naval operations, speaks with sailors during a tour of Naval Special Warfare Center, Coronado, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023.
Download: Full Size (3.83 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Lavin
VIRIN: 230131-N-TL141-1092M

The theme of today's event, she said, is "Beyond Firsts." 

"I am really happy to see us nearing an end of all the firsts," she said, referring to women breaking the military glass ceiling. 

Women help to bring the "critical thinking skills, that we need to be able to be the world's most formidable fighting force, ready to deter, fight and win whenever the nation needs us to do so," she said. 

All four women discussed how difficult it was three decades ago to serve and to gain respect from male leaders and how they persevered. 

Following the discussion, a portrait unveiling ceremony was held in honor of the first female African American Air Force general officer, Maj. Gen. Marcelite J. Harris.

Spotlight: Women's History Month Spotlight: Women's History Month: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/womens-history-month/

womens history Air Force Coast Guard Navy U.S. Southern Command Army

Related Stories